The 6-foot-10 forward currently ranks as the No. 37 overall prospect in the 2025 class and set up two Official Visits recently to check out UConn (8/30) and Michigan State (9/02).

One of the rising stars in the class of 2025, Nikola Bundalo has been hearing from a host of schools as of late and earned several new offers from the likes of UConn Michigan, North Carolina, Ole Miss and several others.

Now what does he bring to the court? Bundalo has gifted size at 6-foot-10 and the Class of 2025 prospect is coming off a junior season in which he helped lead his high school Western Reserve Academy to it's first ever National Championship with a huge 31 point, 10 rebound, 4 block performance in their championship game.

Bundalo is an emerging talent in this class for his athleticism, scoring prowess, and versatility on the court, while being a vocal leader for his team.

He is proficient in scoring both inside and outside the paint. He has a soft touch around the basket and can finish through contact. His mid-range jumper is reliable, and he has shown potential in expanding his range to the three-point line.

UConn quickly has been heating up on the recruiting scene since the announcement of Coach Hurley declining an offer from the Los Angeles Lakers to stay with the Huskies.

With Hassan Diarra, and Samson Johnson graduating and being out of eligibility after this upcoming season plus the open scholarship they have currently, it allows this Husky coaching staff to look at all their options for this loaded 2025 class.

The Huskies have recently brought in 6-foot-4 shooting guard Meleek Thomas from Overtime Elite for a visit, and as of late seem to have the most steam in his recruitment. The Arkansas Razorbacks are battling the Huskies for this prestigious blue chip prospect.

The Huskies also have 2025 6-foot-5 guard in Braylon Mullins scheduled to visit this summer who is a highly skilled scorer out of Indiana.