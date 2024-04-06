The 6-foot-2 forward recruit plays her high school ball over at Grace Christian High School down in Raleigh, North Carolina and ranks the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class according to ESPN.

UConn Basketball lands their third verbal commit commitment in the class of 2024 today as forward Sarah Strong has made his decision public today via social media.

Just a few years after landing back to back No. 1 ranked prospects in Paige Bueckers (2020) and Azzi Fudd (2021), the Huskies were able to land some key prospects over the next few cycles, but not the No. 1 ranked overall prospect. However that changed this cycle with Strong's commitment, as she joins a star studded class that also features No. No. 4 overall Allie Ziebell and No. 18 overall Morgan Cheli.

This past season as a senior, Strong averaged 21.0 points, 16.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.8 steals per game along with winning the Naismith Player of the Year, Miss Basketball of North Carolina and also the Gatorade North Carolina Girls Player of the Year awards

