NFL Draft Profile: UConn WR Hergy Mayala
Name: Hergy Mayala
Hometown: Montreal, Que.
College Position: WR/Special teams
NFL Projected Position: WR
Height: 6’2’’
Weight: 208 lbs.
40 times: High 4.4-4.5s
Draft Grade: Undrafted free agent/Tryout
Summary
Mayala was UConn's primary receiving targets the last two years. He is an athletic receiver with good speed and size at 6-foot-2, 208-pounds. His best season was in 2017 - with 43 catches for 615 yards and 7 touchdowns.
In 2018 Mayala's numbers took a step back in his senior campaign with 40 catches for 361 yards and 5 TDs. His best game in 2018 was against USF were he caught 5 passes for 61 yards. Mayala also had a 6-catch day and 1 TD against ECU. He worked hard in the off-season to improve his game and senior season but with the change at the offensive coordinator position along with some of the team's competitive limitations hindered Mayala’s ability to show scouts what he could really bring to the table as a dynamic receiver.
Strengths
He is a physical, strong-handed receiver who snatches the ball out of the air and is capable of making acrobatic catches. Mayala possesses the size and physical build that makes him difficult to jam at the line of scrimmage. He is a fluid athlete that shows impressive balance, strength and ball skills.
Mayala did a good job of getting open last season and was productive despite having very little consistency in the passing game across his career. He is a receiver that displays soft hands and will make tough catches in traffic showing great body control. He runs precise routes and is an effective blocker in the run game.
Weakness
Mayala is not very shifty or elusive and his long speed is a question for scouts. He lacks concentration at times leading to some dropped passes. He doesn't quickly separate from defenders and is projected as a possession receiver for the next level. Mayala has battled some injuries as well so durability is a concern.
Overall
Receiver Hergy Mayala is also Canadian and is considered the 6th-ranked prospect in the Canadian Football League Scouting Service’s most recent ranking of players eligible for the 2019 CFL Draft. He has a chance to become the third former Husky to be taken in the first round of the CFL draft since 2015, joining offensive lineman Alex Mateas and Trey Rutherford, who were taken first overall in 2015 and second overall in 2017, respectively.
Mayala is a smooth athlete and with great size and body control. He will try his chances first in the NFL and believe if given an opportunity can impress in camp. His pro day workout will determine his status after the draft as either a tryout or free agent prospect signee. From there, he will have to make his mark as a special teams player early in his career to give him self the best chance to make a roster. Of course if things don’t workout in the NFL early on, he definitely has a career in the CFL and could possibly make it back to the NFL.