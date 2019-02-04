Name: Hergy Mayala

Hometown: Montreal, Que.

College Position: WR/Special teams

NFL Projected Position: WR

Height: 6’2’’

Weight: 208 lbs.

40 times: High 4.4-4.5s

Draft Grade: Undrafted free agent/Tryout





Summary

Mayala was UConn's primary receiving targets the last two years. He is an athletic receiver with good speed and size at 6-foot-2, 208-pounds. His best season was in 2017 - with 43 catches for 615 yards and 7 touchdowns.

In 2018 Mayala's numbers took a step back in his senior campaign with 40 catches for 361 yards and 5 TDs. His best game in 2018 was against USF were he caught 5 passes for 61 yards. Mayala also had a 6-catch day and 1 TD against ECU. He worked hard in the off-season to improve his game and senior season but with the change at the offensive coordinator position along with some of the team's competitive limitations hindered Mayala’s ability to show scouts what he could really bring to the table as a dynamic receiver.





Strengths

He is a physical, strong-handed receiver who snatches the ball out of the air and is capable of making acrobatic catches. Mayala possesses the size and physical build that makes him difficult to jam at the line of scrimmage. He is a fluid athlete that shows impressive balance, strength and ball skills.

Mayala did a good job of getting open last season and was productive despite having very little consistency in the passing game across his career. He is a receiver that displays soft hands and will make tough catches in traffic showing great body control. He runs precise routes and is an effective blocker in the run game.