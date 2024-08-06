Newcomer Introduction: Michigan C Tarris Reed Jr.
As we move through UConnReport’s Newcomer Introductions, the spotlight goes onto Tarris Reed Jr., a rising junior who spent his first two collegiate years at Michigan. On the surface, Reed might not seem as exciting of a prospective player as he really is. This past year, he averaged 9 points and 7 rebounds as an everyday starter for what was the worst Wolverine team in recent history. However, this doesn’t tell the full story.
Reed entered Ann Arbor as a 4-star prospect in 2022, rated by Rivals as the No. 31 overall player and the fifth best center. Also starting college that year was Donovan Clingan, who we now know as a two-time national champion and lottery pick. Clingan was ranked as the No. 39 prospect and the eighth best center. That’s to say that the potential is there.
Things could not have gone worse for Reed at Michigan, as head coach Juwan Howard, once thought of as the program’s answer for upcoming decades, went into a tailspin. He had issues with assistant coaches on his team, opposing coaches, and what was a 23-5 Elite Eight season in 2021 turned into an 8-24 campaign that saw Howard walk out the door. Reed was caught in the crossfire, only able to do his best as the program came crashing down.
All things considered, his numbers aren’t poor. 26 minutes per game is a solid amount and he made over half of the field goals he attempted. The advanced metrics (courtesy of KenPom) were also on his side. Reed ranked in the top 250 nationally in defensive rebounding percent and block percent and the top 150 in offensive rebounding percent and free throw rate (free throw attempts per field goal attempt).
As a viewer, his game also stood out in a positive way. He has a more old-fashioned style than either of last year’s centers. Clingan was a better passer than most traditional centers and Samson Johnson more athletic. Reed is a typical back to the basket center, not too different from Josh Carlton, who last played in Storrs in 2021. With just one 3-pointer to his name, he doesn’t spend a lot of time outside of the paint. Despite this, he is able to space the floor intelligently. Ball movement will help put him in positions where he’ll be open for easy layups or dunks inside, which plays to his strengths.
Finishing at the rim as such is Reed’s specialty on the offensive end, with a soft touch on layups and the athleticism to throw down thunderous dunks. Though just 6-foot-10, his 265 pound frame is key for letting him bully his opposition. He’s sturdy, which is an important feature for centers who have his skillset.
One of the more interesting dynamics to watch this year will be the one between him and Johnson. After Clingan was the understudy to Adama Sanogo two years ago, Johnson served a similar role to Clingan last year. Both centers in each duo had vastly different play styles. Bringing Reed into the fold brings another such duo. Just as Reed is a back to the basket center, Johnson is a rim runner, charging the cup for alley oops. Same position, different things for the opposition to prepare for.
In terms of a minutes split between them, it seems likely that Johnson would draw a slight upper hand, since he is the returner. Perhaps a 25-15 split is realistic, but it could be closer than that, especially when considering Johnson’s foul troubles. Per 40 minutes last year, Johnson committed 7.4 fouls, nearly twice as much as Reed’s 3.9. Regardless of talent or Hurley’s desires on who to play, if Reed is able to keep himself on the floor at a higher clip than Johnson is, then he could end up with more minutes, even if he’s not performing better otherwise. From the start though, it’s hard to imagine Reed starting. Johnson has earned the chance to start the season as the top center and if he loses it, he loses it.
Looking at the impact of Reed joining Connecticut from a greater perspective, he’s a player who helps them compete for a third straight title. The center tandems have been one of the keys towards UConn’s success lately and Reed is a perfect fit to compliment Johnson. He also adds solid depth and size to a team that didn’t have as much before he arrived with Clingan’s departure. Reed will likely be a key piece of a very strong reserve group that will look more similar to 2023’s championship team than that of 2024.
If nothing else, he’ll surely be happy to be in a position to compete late in March and early April. Michigan has prevented him from doing so two years in, making this year extra special for a player who hasn’t won a conference tournament or NCAA tournament game.
