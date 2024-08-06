As we move through UConnReport’s Newcomer Introductions, the spotlight goes onto Tarris Reed Jr., a rising junior who spent his first two collegiate years at Michigan. On the surface, Reed might not seem as exciting of a prospective player as he really is. This past year, he averaged 9 points and 7 rebounds as an everyday starter for what was the worst Wolverine team in recent history. However, this doesn’t tell the full story. Reed entered Ann Arbor as a 4-star prospect in 2022, rated by Rivals as the No. 31 overall player and the fifth best center. Also starting college that year was Donovan Clingan, who we now know as a two-time national champion and lottery pick. Clingan was ranked as the No. 39 prospect and the eighth best center. That’s to say that the potential is there.

Things could not have gone worse for Reed at Michigan, as head coach Juwan Howard, once thought of as the program’s answer for upcoming decades, went into a tailspin. He had issues with assistant coaches on his team, opposing coaches, and what was a 23-5 Elite Eight season in 2021 turned into an 8-24 campaign that saw Howard walk out the door. Reed was caught in the crossfire, only able to do his best as the program came crashing down. All things considered, his numbers aren’t poor. 26 minutes per game is a solid amount and he made over half of the field goals he attempted. The advanced metrics (courtesy of KenPom) were also on his side. Reed ranked in the top 250 nationally in defensive rebounding percent and block percent and the top 150 in offensive rebounding percent and free throw rate (free throw attempts per field goal attempt).

photo by Rick Osentoski

As a viewer, his game also stood out in a positive way. He has a more old-fashioned style than either of last year’s centers. Clingan was a better passer than most traditional centers and Samson Johnson more athletic. Reed is a typical back to the basket center, not too different from Josh Carlton, who last played in Storrs in 2021. With just one 3-pointer to his name, he doesn’t spend a lot of time outside of the paint. Despite this, he is able to space the floor intelligently. Ball movement will help put him in positions where he’ll be open for easy layups or dunks inside, which plays to his strengths. Finishing at the rim as such is Reed’s specialty on the offensive end, with a soft touch on layups and the athleticism to throw down thunderous dunks. Though just 6-foot-10, his 265 pound frame is key for letting him bully his opposition. He’s sturdy, which is an important feature for centers who have his skillset. One of the more interesting dynamics to watch this year will be the one between him and Johnson. After Clingan was the understudy to Adama Sanogo two years ago, Johnson served a similar role to Clingan last year. Both centers in each duo had vastly different play styles. Bringing Reed into the fold brings another such duo. Just as Reed is a back to the basket center, Johnson is a rim runner, charging the cup for alley oops. Same position, different things for the opposition to prepare for.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQzlW NTU4dXltSjcvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NDEgLyA4NDU7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=