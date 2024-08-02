This past spring, coming off their sixth national championship, the UConn men’s basketball team got back to work immediately. Just as they have the past two offseasons, the Huskies hit the portal with authority, locking down three new players to compliment the returning talent. The first such addition is Aidan Mahaney, a rising junior who transferred from Saint Mary’s. The combo guard was ranked as the Rivals’ 35th best portal prospect, but in a year analysts will likely look at him as a steal. Without even having to ship off to YouTube to find his highlights, fans might remember Mahaney from his game against UConn during his freshman year. In the NCAA tournament round of 32, Mahaney’s Gaels faced off against the Huskies in the 4-5 matchup. It was far from the freshman’s best night, as he made just 4 of 13 from the field, 1 of 5 from three, totaling 9 points. However, Mahaney is far more than just that game.

Advertisement

He was a commanding force on the Gaels, averaging 13.9 points each of his two seasons in Moraga, CA, while adding a few rebounds and assists too. This was good enough to earn Mahaney All WCC first team honors twice, the second time as arguably the best player on the best team in the WCC. He was expected to take on a bit more of a star role this past year by analysts from afar, but Mahaney did what he needed to do. His slightly increased volume didn’t result in increased scoring numbers, notably leading to a 5% decrease in his 3-point shooting percentage. Even with the dip in his accuracy, Mahaney’s shot is one of his strongest features. He doesn’t need a ton of space to get it off and can pull from anywhere within a few feet of the arc if he finds some daylight. He’s an especially effective mid-range shooter, able to attack the defense’s soft spots and punish them in a variety of ways.

Another aspect of the guard’s game that goes often unnoticed is his passing. Augustus Marčiulionis, the son of former Hall of Famer Šarūnas Marčiulionis, took on the lion’s share of the Gaels’ facilitating duties, but in UConn’s offense, there isn’t one passer in the same way. Everyone needs to pitch in, whether it was point guard Tristen Newton or even center Donovan Clingan. Even as Hassan Diarra appears poised to take over as Connecticut’s lead point guard, Mahaney will surprise people with his ability to get the ball moving. He’s going to wow fans with crisp passes into tight windows here and there, helping open the floor up for everyone else. Along with Mahaney’s passing, he’s also incredibly steady with the ball. After posting a top-400 turnover rate of 13 (turnovers per 100 possessions) during his first go, the Californian slightly improved to 11.8 in his sophomore year. UConn’s Cam Spencer, Alex Karaban and Clingan were all ahead of Mahaney in the stat. The more people on a team take care of the ball, the easier it is for everyone else, so don’t be surprised if Mahaney’s turnovers become even less frequent this year. Coming off a year where Mahaney was a high-volume shooter–responsible for over a quarter of his team’s shots–he’s going to have to adjust to a Connecticut team that spreads the love equally. Each of the Huskies’ top handful of players had nights where they didn’t command many shots and had to defer. It’s not hard to imagine Mahaney making the change, but he didn’t play a competitive game this year where he took fewer than 8 shots.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQzlT Skt5OXUtcF8vZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NDIgLyA4NDc7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=