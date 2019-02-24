Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-24 18:40:46 -0600') }} football Edit

New York DL Michael Tetteh recaps weekend visit to UConn

Ukczdpfs7goixyjuub9y
Twitter
Richard Schnyderite • StorrsCentral.com
@RichieSRivals
Staff Writer

On Saturday afternoon, the UConn Huskies played host to a couple of class of 2020 recruits as they hope to land some future Husky football players. One of those visitors was defensive lineman Micha...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}