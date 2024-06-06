According to the report, the Lakers are preparing to offer Hurley a "massive, long-term contract" to leave the Huskies and join the NBA coaching ranks.

UConn Basketball Head Coach Dan Hurley could potentially be leaving the school as the Los Angeles Lakers are targeting him to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The 51-year old Jersey City, New Jersey native has been the head coach the Huskies since he accepted the job back in March of 2018 and completely rebuilt the program after Kevin Ollie was fired. Hurley and the Huskies are fresh off back to back NCAA Championships, becoming the first college basketball program to do so since the Florida Gators won in both 2006 and 2007. Ironically the head coach of the Gators at that time, Billy Donovan was also lured away to the NBA coaching ranks currently is in charge of the Chicago Bulls.

Now Hurley has yet to accept anything up until this point, but all signs are pointing toward him likely leaving as he's been at the forefront of this coaching search for a while according the report and has had multiple talks with the Lakers brass.

