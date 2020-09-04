Kevin Freeman is back, again.

The former UConn basketball star was hired earlier this week to serve as an assistant coach on Dan Hurley’s staff, marking the third time he’s committed to the Huskies. His first official day on the job was Friday.

“It was something I knew I wanted,” Freeman said, via a Zoom call. “I wanted to be back at my alma mater under coach Hurley.”

Despite knowing all the shortcuts around campus from four years of playing in Storrs, Freeman slowly rolled into campus Friday morning.

“I took the long way today,” he said.

When Freeman left for Penn State in 2018, he was looking to get his feet wet in the assistant coach ranks, especially with recruiting which was an assignment he was not able to do at UConn as the director of basketball operations.

Flash forward two years and Freeman has made his mark on the recruiting front by helping the Nittany Lions piece together two strong classes, including the 21st-ranked class for 2021 that's highlighted by four-star center Elijah Hutchins-Everett.

“I kind of got thrown right into the fire (at PSU),” Freeman said. “(Coach Chambers) showed me how to start a recruit and how to finish.”

In addition to bringing in players, Freeman has helped to develop the big men in the Nittany Lions’ program. Senior forward Lamar Stevens was first-team All-Big Ten this past season.

“He’s been at a program where they really coach their players and he has his fingerprints all over the frontcourt,” Hurley said.