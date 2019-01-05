JUCO QB DeWeaver discusses newest offer from UConn
On Friday afternoon, the UConn Huskies coaching staff sent out a new scholarship offer to junior college QB Messiah DeWeaver out of Eastern Mississippi CC. He is currently listed as a 6-foot-5, 230...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news