The errant three-ball from Alterique Gilbert bounced off the rim and right into the waiting hands of Josh Carlton. Without hesitation, the 6-foot-10 UConn sophomore attacked the basket and slammed the rebound home, firing up the Gampel Pavilion crowd.

Carlton would finish with a career-high 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks against the Owls, but once again UConn came up short, falling 78-71 to close the regular season at Gampel with an 8-1 mark.

A year ago, Carlton likely wouldn’t have made that play. He was showing flashes, but hesitant to take action consistently.

“He’s been great,” point guard Alterique Gilbert said of Carlton’s development. “It’s because of his motor, high energy, and he just has to be consistent.

“He’s growing each and every day, and I’m proud of him.”

The hiring of head coach Dan Hurley last March had Husky Nation hoping the end of the program’s losing ways was near. However, at 14-16 (5-12 AAC) with one game to go in the regular season before the conference tournament, that appears unlikely for this squad.

While the wins and losses might not have changed in Hurley’s first year, the Huskies’ play on the floor has undergone a major overhauling, starting with a fight-to-the-finish mentality.

“This is what it should look like in year one of what we’ve got to do here – rebuild this thing,” Hurley said. “It will get better.