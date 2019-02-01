With just about seven seconds left in front of the biggest crowd in women’s basketball this season, Louisville head coach Jeff Walz took a big sip of his water. For the first time in his coaching career and just the second time in his program's history, the Cardinals were able to take down the sport’s most prestigious program, defeating UConn 78-69 at home.

“I was wishing there was something else in it. It was a little bit stressful,” Walz said.

Whether it be regular season matchups, conference games or tilts in the Final Four, Walz and Huskies’ head coach Geno Auriemma have faced off numerous times, with Auriemma always coming out on top.

That changed Thursday night, and it marked a monumental moment for Walz and the Louisville program. With the win, the Cardinals are now 2-17 against UConn all-time, with their other win coming in 1993, before Walz took over the reins of the program.

While Walz’s team came out on top, the dominance of the Huskies’ program has not been lost on him, and it certainly makes this win mean more for the Cardinals.

“I’m not low-keying it, I promise you that,” Walz said. “It’s a huge win for our program. I think they’re 206-5 now in the past four years? Think about that. 206-5. And I’m excited to be 65-4. It’s amazing what they’ve been able to do.”

“I think they’ve been to 11-straight Final Fours,” Walz added. “That’s not having a bad night once the NCAA tournament starts in 44 games, because you have to win four each year to get to the Final Four.”

Throughout the years, Auriemma and Walz have grown to be friends, and the respect they have for each other is a huge part of that. As two coaches of two big-time programs, they have frequently crossed paths in some of the games’ biggest moments.