StorrsCentral - James Bouknight's sights are set on a big sophomore season

Dan Hurley knew early on that he needed to lock up James Bouknight before the gifted guard played his senior season at the MacDuffie School.

The rest of the country saw why last winter as Bouknight shined during UConn’s first winning season in three years.

So while some fans fretted about whether Bouknight would be back for another year, the 6-foot-4 guard knew all along that was part of the plan.

“Before I got to UConn, the plan was always to stay for two years,” he said during a Zoom chat with beat writers on Wednesday.

Of course, this season remains in limbo due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but there is plenty of reason for UConn fans to be excited about once - and if - a season gets underway. At the top of that list is the young man who wears jersey No. 2.

“Hurley keeps stressing to me that I’m going to be a target,” Bouknight said. “I’m just pushing myself to play at 110 percent in any drill, any workout, even attacking my school (work) and my mind.”

After a rough start to his UConn career due to an off-the-court incident, Bouknight emerged as a star in the making as the Huskies finished 19-12, including a five-game winning streak heading into the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Bouknight averaged 13 points and 4.1 rebounds on the way to becoming just the 20th UConn freshman to score at least 300 points. He earned All-AAC third-team and rookie team honors.

In the Huskies’ final 13 games, where they went 9-4, Bouknight averaged 17.1 points and 5.0 rebounds.