On Wednesday, James Bouknight made an announcement that UConn fans have been mentally preparing themselves to hear for a while: he has declared for the NBA Draft and will be leaving UConn after his sophomore season:

While this news comes as no surprise, it will certainly be an adjustment for the team to move on without this serious talent. UConn hasn't had a player with the potential to be a lottery pick since 2012 when Andre Drummond was selected 9th overall.

A recent film session with Bouknight and ESPN NBA Draft Analyst Mike Schmitz provides a better understanding of what the high-flying Husky brings to the next level. The two broke down film from this past season, looking at some plays where he excelled and some where he would have done things differently. The exercise helps illustrate his talent and playmaking ability while also showcasing his knowledge of the game.

Here are some highlights from their enlightening conversation:

How his confidence has grown over the years

"Coming in, Hurley told me that he thought I was a catch and shoot 3-point player, he didn't know I liked to try to score off the dribble and play the mid-range. I've always been a comfortable shooter but this year, before the season even started, I felt the most comfortable I've been as a player, like an all-around player, and I felt like I could do anything on the court."

The evolution of his hops

"When I was a freshman in high school I couldn't even dunk. When I got my first rim-grazed dunk I couldn't stop. I would just go to the gym and I promise you I would just try to dunk, the whole time like I wouldn't shoot. And over time it evolved and I started to do windmills and crazy stuff and it just turned into this."

How he improved his float game

"Last season, even the beginning of this season, I was trying to force stuff at the rim when I could've easily just shot a little mid-range pull-up or floater. And Hurley's been stressing me a lot this year about getting to my spot and taking the easy one. And I feel like a floater is the easy way to get an easy basket in the lane, like it's a layup, for real."

Why his hesitation off the dribble is so dangerous

"This is the main part of my game. It's such a simple move and there's a lot of combinations out of this move. Being able to shoot the three so well and having the hesitation in your game, you're able to get your defender off-balance which is what it's all about."

His basketball "superpowers"

"The hesitation and then there's the shot fake. That's just part of my game and something I do to keep the defense guessing. That's really what I say my game is just having the defense guess what I'm gonna try to do next. Always have somebody wondering 'What's he about to do.' That type of thing."