SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – James Bouknight flashed his above-the-rim skills with a thunderous dunk Saturday inside the South East Community Center.

The 6-foot-4 guard from the MacDuffie School already has committed to UConn, but after a 93-73 victory over Loomis Chaffee in the BasketBull Hoopsfest, he let it be known he hopes a few more freshmen will be joining him.

The Huskies have already crossed off their wish list a point guard (Westtown School’s Jalen Gaffney), a shooting guard (Bouknight) and one big man with the late addition of Akok Akok, who is expected to join UConn shortly after announcing his decision Dec. 1 via twitter.

Now Dan Hurley and his staff after hoping to land a few more prospects...