He was a forgotten man on the UConn roster for much of the season, but Isaiah Whaley was ready to ball when his number was called.

The 6-foot-8 junior-to-be came off the bench in the American Athletic Conference opening-round game against USF to provide some inside presence for the Huskies. Whaley delivered a season-high eight points, four rebounds and one steal in 11 minutes in UConn’s 80-73 victory.

Not only was it a highlight to a quiet season from Whaley, but also opened the door for a bigger role with the Huskies this year backing up junior-to-be center Josh Carlton.

“I probably didn’t give him as much of a chance as I probably should have,” second-year UConn head coach Dan Hurley said. “Eric (Cobb) to me with his early season play earned that role behind Josh with what he did at (Madison Square) Garden and being a senior, I wanted to kind of reward that.”

Whaley was out of the mix early in Hurley’s tenure with a high-ankle sprain during the preseason, which allowed Carlton and Cobb to emerge in the battle for front-court minutes.