It wasn't all the prettiest, but UConn traveled down to Miami and defeated the FIU Golden Panthers 33-12 for their second straight win. It was the first road victory for UConn since November 2019 at UMass, and before that, November 2015 at Tulane. As has been the theme this season, it was UConn's running game that set the tone, accumulating 295 yards on the evening. Devontae Houston led the team with 12 carries for 135 yards, before leaving with an ankle injury. X-rays were negative, and his status for next week's game at Ball State is uncertain. Victor Rosa carried the ball 16 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

After giving up only 187 yards last week in the home victory over Fresno State, the UConn defense struggled in terms of yardage given up, as the Golden Panthers racked up 409 yards of offense. The "bend-not-break" style defense worked on this night, however, as FIU's offense was only responsible for 10 points. Jackson Mitchell led the team in tackles with 9, while Stan Cross, starting in place of Durante Jones, had 8. Tre Wortham picked off two Grayson James passes, including one in FIU territory that allowed the Huskies to pick up a field goal before the half to take a 20-0 lead. James would end his night 28-43, 256 yards and the two interceptions.

Coming out to start the second half, the Huskies were flat, going three and out. FIU would take advantage on a 4th and 1 from the Huskies' 47, "Flex" Joseph took the carry 47 yards for the touchdown, and FIU's first score. Joseph would carry the ball 7 times for 103 yards. A trick play that ended with a Cale Millen 5 yard touchdown pass to Zion Turner, gave UConn a 26-7 lead. An FIU field goal, and UConn safety on a high snap that went out of the end zone closed the gap to 14 at 26-12. An 88 yard drive was for naught, as the Golden Panthers turned the ball over on downs at the goal line. After receiving the ball after the safety, FIU would turn the ball over again on downs at midfield. Backup QB Cale Millen kept the ball on a read option and ran for a 47 yard touchdown untouched to put the game away at 33-12.

Final Stats UConn FIU Total Yards 402 409 Passing Yards 107 256 Rushing Yards 295 153 Turnovers 0 3 3rd Down Efficiency 6-13 4-14 Penalties 5-43 5-45 Time of Possession 34:15 25:45