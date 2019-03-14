George Washington University Women’s Basketball head coach Jen Rizzotti never saw herself coaching until she received a phone call in the spring of 1999 that would change her life forever. “The Athletic Director at [the University of] Hartford called me and offered me a chance to interview for the head women’s job there,” Rizzotti told Storrs Central in a phone interview. At the time of the call, Rizzotti was in between her time playing for the New England Blizzard of the American Basketball League and the WNBA’s Houston Comets. After helping UConn win its first-ever championship, and being part of the first wave of WNBA players, Rizzotti was blazing another trail as a former player getting into coaching. “It wasn’t really something that players of my generation really thought of as a career path back in the 1990s.” The coaching job at Hartford was only supposed to an interim one, but Rizzotti, who was playing in the WNBA from April through the beginning of September, thought it would be worth hearing out Patricia Meiser, the Director of Athletics. “I think as I was driving away from the interview I thought how I might never get that kind of opportunity again, I was 25, I had no coaching experience, and I was getting offered an opportunity to run my own program.” She certainly made the most of that opportunity. At first, she looked to figure out if it was something she wanted to do without making a long term commitment. It didn’t take it long for the former UConn floor general to figure out it was what she was meant to be doing. In 17 years coaching the Hawks, she led the team to a 316-216 record, six NCAA tournaments and four WNIT berths. However, the job had its challenges, especially at first. “I was very comfortable with how to run a practice and how to teach defense and even what kind of offenses I was comfortable with teaching but I didn’t know how to recruit, I didn’t know how to manage a program or a budget, I didn’t necessarily have an idea of what fundraising would look like,’ Rizzotti said. “So my first four-to-six years was very much about learning the ropes about the business of coaching.”

Rizzotti found out that running a successful program isn’t just about basketball, rather being good at every aspect. “[I] had to learn how to manage a staff at a young age, be able to keep strong relationships with my players, but also make sure there was a line, because I was young,” Rizzotti said. What ultimately sold Rizzotti on coaching was realizing the positive impact she could have on other people, a lesson learned from her years with Geno Auriemma, which included the 1995 NCAA championship and 1996 AP Player of the Year Award. In 135 games in blue and white, Rizzotti averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 assists and 2.6 steals per game. “[W]hen I started coaching I realized how much of my daily life was a reflection of what I learned as a player at UConn,” Rizzotti said. “It made me realize how much my coaches were a big part of who I became as an adult and so I thought a lot about how I could impact a lot more people in the coaching role than a playing role.” Though Rizzotti continued to play in the WNBA through 2003, she never doubted that coaching was what she was meant to be doing. Notably, that transition was made easier by both the mentoring of Auriemma and Rizzotti’s position on the court, reinforcing the conventional wisdom that point guards make the best head coaches. “I think as a point guard, the relationship you have with your head coach and the expectation that your head coach has [is] that you’re going to be an extension of them on the floor,” Rizzotti said. “I took that responsibility really seriously, so it just meant a good relationship off the court, somebody that I could trust, someone who I felt trusted me, and many meetings. I was in his office and watched film and really just tried to take everything that I could, even if I didn’t agree with it at the time, I tried to just really bleed everything I could from his expertise so that I could be a better leader and point guard for him.”

GW Athletics