Seven times during the 20th century and seven times during the 21st, the UConn women’s basketball team has produced the Big East Conference’s Freshman of the Year. Rising sophomore Ashlynn Shade joined that prestigious list last season with 11.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in 38 contests. In all fairness to the Big East’s other 10 teams, it was either her or fellow six-time Big East Freshman of the Week KK Arnold. Perhaps what it came down to, in the coaches’ minds, was Shade’s 64 three-pointers and 48.1% mark from the floor. That discussion is well beyond the point, though. Nine of UConn’s other 13 winners have since earned Huskies of Honor recognition. It is entirely reasonable that ESPN HoopGurlz’ No. 15 recruit in their 2023 rankings could join that elite group in the future. Connecticut’s roster, as it currently stands, is the one obstacle that may hinder Shade’s long-term development this season, however.

Arnold and the 2022 Indiana Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year started the Huskies’ final 32 games last season. With how thin Connecticut’s bench was for most of that stretch, both 2023 McDonald’s All-Americans also played over 30 minutes per game. Even with Arnold and Shade shining in the spotlight, the odds that both situations occur again this year are incredibly slim. Most of that has to do with the Huskies’ depth, especially with their guards. In addition to two-time WBCA All-American Paige Bueckers, UConn’s backcourt includes Princeton transfer Kaitlyn Chen, redshirt juniors Azzi Fudd and Caroline Ducharme and newcomers Morgan Cheli and Allie Ziebell. At the very least, Bueckers, Fudd and Chen will all be in the starting lineup when the season starts in November. Finding spots for the team’s two Big East All-Freshman Team guards becomes more challenging when considering that head coach Geno Auriemma may want two forwards in the lineup. With these potential roadblocks in her way, how exactly will Shade build upon her successful first collegiate season?

For the 2023 USA Women’s Nike Hoop Summit Team member, her success will be defined by what she does as a key role player. Take forward Jaylin Stewart on the men’s team, for example. He did not start any contests last year, yet played a pivotal role off the bench toward the end of the regular season. Stewart’s influence on both ends of the floor made him extremely impactful in the Huskies’ march to their sixth national title. Shade will likely not be starting contests next year because Fudd will be the one handling the primary shooting guard duties. That does not mean the Noblesville, Indiana, native’s three-point prowess will take a one-year hiatus. In the event that the Virginia native has an off-night from downtown, Shade can come off the bench and let the ball fly. Providing that spark in those moments would alleviate some pressure off Bueckers, the only other player who buried 60+ treys, and Fudd. Other guards may also benefit, but the Minnesota native in particular will get the most relief because she will not have to do everything on offense by herself.

photo by UConn Athletics (photo by UConn Athletics)

There are times in close games where someone checks in on defense and swiftly exits once possession changes. Connecticut could find itself involved in several thrilling finishes next season, especially in non-conference play. Perhaps the 2022 Class 4A state champion can be the one writing the contest's final chapter in those scenarios. Shade's best move in those situations may be to either force a transition turnover or seal the deal by collecting a defensive rebound. The six-time Big East Freshman of the Week made up for being last among the five starters with 37 steals by grabbing 133 total boards. Her defense did not go unnoticed. Even if she gets just five seconds of fame, Shade could have a huge impact on the contest’s outcome. Speaking of affecting the final result, the 2023 McDonald’s All-American could be a reliable option to take free throws in critical situations going forward. Despite attempting just 23 shots from the charity stripe in 38 games, Shade converted all but two of them for a 91.3% clip. No player who shot 20+ free throws had a better mark. With numbers like that, opponents could pay the price if they foul ESPN HoopGurlz’ No. 15 recruit in the 2023 class in close contests.

photo by Christian Abraham, CT Hearst Media (photo by Christian Abraham, CT Hearst Media)

Even though Shade’s free throw rate will decrease as she goes to the line more often, the drop-off should not be too drastic. Through her 33 starts as a freshman, the 2022 Indiana Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year experienced a whirlwind of different circumstances. Shade consistently stepped up regardless of the situation, dropping double figures in 20 of her last 34 contests. Apply that ability to stay calm under pressure to taking a game-deciding free throw, and there is little doubt that the rising sophomore guard will consistently deliver. Despite each of those possibilities, the only way this truly becomes a reality is if Shade lands more of her shots. While she converted almost half of her attempts as a first-year student, the 2023 USA Women's Nike Hoop Summit Team guard can, without a doubt, improve on it. Should she pull within Bueckers’ 53% mark from the field or her 41.6% clip from downtown, Auriemma may rely on her off the bench much more often.