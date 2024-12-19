Grand Valley State Transfer S Devin Pringle commits to UConn Football

Pewee Jr. is listed at 5-foot-10, 182-pounds prospect and hails from Bolingbrook, Illinois and played his high school ball at Bolingbrook High School.

UConn Football has added a Transfer Portal addition to the roster today as former Grand Valley State safety Devin Pringle has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus.

Out of high school, Pringle was unranked and originally committed to Grand Valley State where he would go on to play four seasons while earned First-Team All Conference twice and most recently earned 2024 First-Team All-Region.

In his four years with the program, Pringle appeared in 38 total games and finished with 90 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 18 passes defended and two interceptions.

Pringle has one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Huskies.