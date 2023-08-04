Next up in our UConn Football season preview series, the UConn Report takes a look at the Huskies week two matchup against Georgia State.

Not a UConn Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM!

Georgia State Facts:

Location: Atlanta, GA Stadium: Center Parc Credit Union Stadium (Formerly Turner Field, home of the Atlanta Braves) Capacity: 24, 333 Enrollment: 18, 555 Last Bowl: 2021 Camellia Bowl (51-20 W over Ball State) All-Time Bowl Record: 3-2 All-Time Record vs UConn: First Meeting

Meet the Panthers:

The Panthers are coming off a 4-8 season in 2022, with close losses to UNC (7), ULM (3), JMU (2), Charlotte (1), and Marshall (5). They are led by Furman transfer Darren Grainger at QB. He led the Panthers in rushing last season with 734 yards, to go with 2,443 passing yards. Grainger had am 18:7 TD/INT ratio with a completion rate of 58.6%. He had 300+ yards three times (Marshall, ULM, and Charlotte). Gone is leading WR Jamari Thrash, who had 1,122 yards in 2022. Grainger will be throwing to Robert Lewis (379 yards 6 TDs), and Ja'Cyais Credle (359 yards 2 TDs). They do add Merrimack transfer Jacari Carter, who had 1,227 yards and 13 TDs in his three seasons with the Warriors. Former Husky Darius Bush transferred in, but as of now, appears to be down the depth chart.

Dennis Grainger (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

The OL loses 1st Team SBC performer Pat Bartlett, and 2nd SBC Malik Sumter. They do return 86 starts, led by LT Travis Glover (45 starts), and add CMU transfer Tyson Ferris (27 starts with the Chippewas). The unit struggled in 2022 with injuries, leading to allowing 25 sacks over their final six games, and rushed for 2.4 ypc (110 rushing ypg).

The defense moves to a four man front this year as part of a 4-2-5 scheme. The DL set a school record for sacks in 2021 (38), but lose Jeffrey Clark (5 TFL and 4.5 sacks), and Thomas Gore (5 sacks, 3 TFL). Honorable Mention All-SBC DE Javon Denis leads the unit (47 tackles, 4 sacks in 2022). They've added depth through the portal with Louisville transfer Henry Bryant, and Clemson transfer Kevin Swint, a highly touted recruit in the class of 2020.

Javon Denis (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Similarly to UConn, linebacker is a position of strength. Jordan Veneziale (98 tackles, 5.5 TFL), and Jontrey Hunter (55 tackles 6 TFL) lead the unit. Shamar McCollum leads the JACK position. A Wake Forest transfer, he had 60 tackles and 7.5 sacks for the Panthers the past two seasons. The secondary loses 2nd Team SBC Quavian White (11 career INTs), and 3rd Team SBC Antavious Lane (also with 11 career INTs). The Panthers add Lousiville transfer Rance Conner and Bucknell transfer Gavin Pringle (2nd Team Patriot League) to head the CB position. Safeties Tygee Leach, a Lehigh transfer, and Jalen Tate, a senior who started one game in 2022 round out the secondary.

Jordan Veneziale (Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

HC Shawn Elliott returns for his 7th season, sporting a 34-38 record. He's led the Panthers to four bowls, winning three, but faces a tough schedule and low expectations (picked 6th out of 7 teams in the SBC East). They face many of he toughest teams in the SBC including CCU, Troy, Marshall, JMU, and App State, the latter three at home, as well as a mid-November OOC matchup in Baton Rouge with LSU. They lost five one score games last season. Do they have better luck in 2023?

Prediction: