This is the first in a series of previews UConn's opponents as it stands in the preseason. Updated previews will occur the week of each game. UConn opens the 2023 campaign against NC State. This is the first time UConn opens at home against an FBS non-conference opponent since BYU in 2014. The Huskies and Wolfpack have met three times, with the Wolfpack winning all three meetings.

NC State Facts:

Location: Raleigh, NC Stadium: Carter-Finley Stadium Capacity: 57,583 Enrollment: 26,150 Last Bowl: 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl (16-12 loss to Maryland) All-Time Bowl Record: 17-16-1 All-Time Record vs UConn: 3-0

Last Time Here:

QB Mike Glennon struggled throughout the day, completing 15 passes out of 30 attempts, for 204 yards and a 46 yard TD to Bryan Underwood. UConn QB Chandler Whitmer also had 204 yards passing, but had three interceptions to go along, part of four UConn turnovers on the day. NC State led 3-0 at the half, and 10-0 going into the 4th, until Lyle McCombs punched it in from the five with 7:00 to go. UConn had two more drives, but each would end in downs at midfield.

Last Meeting:

These teams met last year in Raleigh, and it went...poorly for the Huskies. In Zion Turner's fourth start, he completed 83% of his passes (10-12), unfortunately only good for 39 yards. The Huskies were able to amass 121 yards on the ground, led by Victor Rosa's 43 yards, and Devontae Houston's 38. Rosa was able to add his first TD against an FBS opponent on UConn's final drive. NC State scored on their first play from scrimmage, a 75 yard TD pass that was underthrown, but WR Thayer Thomas adjusted to make the catch and take it to the house. NC State would then score on the ensuing four drives, before throwing an interception before the half, allowing UConn to get on the board with a FG to make it 31-3 at the half.

Meet the Wolfpack

This year's version will look a little different, as QB Devin Leary transferred to Kentucky. He was replaced by talented UVA transfer Brennan Armstrong. Leary was injured part way through year, and the Wolfpack ended 8-5, a disappointing result for a team expected to compete for an ACC title. Leading receivers Thayer Thomas and Devin Carter exit, while 3rd leading receiver Keyon Lesane returns, one of five returning offensive starters. The Wolfpack recently added Rice transfer Bradley Rozner. Rozner led the Owls with 44 catches for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns, with nearly 20 ypc. Incredibly, it's his eighth (!!) year of college football.

Two OL starters return in tackles Timothy McKay, and Anthony Belton. Belton started eight games, but was replaced late in the year. The unit allowed 26 sacks and helped rush for only 114 ypg, about a 3.3 ypc average. They added Oregon transfer Dawson Jaramillo, who participated in 15 games for the Ducks the past two seasons, but started none. The unit loses 1st team ACC C Grant Gibson, and 4th round draft pick Chandler Zavala.

The Wolfpack were stout on defense last season, and should be again this year with five returning starters. LB Payton Wilson is the leader, with 82 tackles last season, 12.5 for loss. The Wolfpack run a 3-3-5 scheme, and had 19 interceptions last season, led by returnee Aydan White's four. The Wolfpack surrendered 19.2 ppg, allowing just 100.7 on the ground.

The Defensive Line adds Cincinnati transfer Noah Potter to an already stout rush defense. The unit is led by Davin Vann, who had 33 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season. The linebacking crew loses two-time ACC 1st teamer Drake Thomas, who led the team in tackling last season with 101 tackles, 19 for loss. In the secondary, 3rd team ACC performer Tanner Ingle exits, but an experienced unit remains. They may not get to 19 interceptions again, but the unit remains strong.

HC Dave Doeren is entering his 11th season in Raleigh. He adds former UVA OC Robert Anae, reuniting him with transfer QB Armstrong, and DC Tony Gibson returns for his fifth year. NC State has not won an ACC title in 43 years, and many thought last year was the year. The expectations won't be an ACC title this year, but the Wolfpack draw four favorable road games in ACC play (UVA, Duke, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech).

Prediction:

I (hope) things go better than last year, and I think it will from an offensive perspective, but the Wolfpack will be too much to handle for the Huskies. However, UConn will be hoping for a big crowd under the lights and hope that Wolfpack are looking past the Huskies with Notre Dame looming the week after. 31-20 Wolfpack

T'N'T's Take

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJlIHdlIGdvISBQcm9ncmFtIE5vIDIzIG9mIDEzMyBmb3IgbXkg RkJTIENvbGxlZ2UgRm9vdGJhbGwgYnJlYWtkb3ducyBpcyB0aGUgTkMgU3Rh dGUgV29sZnBhY2suIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy8xUGFjazFHb2FsP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jMVBhY2sxR29hbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3Ro NUNtd1RRMjkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90aDVDbXdUUTI5PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFQmIzM5O04mIzM5O1QgQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCBQb2RjYXN0 IChAVE5UQ29sbGVnZUZvb3QxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1ROVENvbGxlZ2VGb290MS9zdGF0dXMvMTY3MjU4MjgwMjkwNTE1MzUz Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDI0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgV29sZnBhY2sgYXJlIGFuIGV4cGVyaWVuY2VkIGdyb3VwIHdp dGggYSBjaGlwIG9uIHRoZWlyIHNob3VsZGVyLiBUaG9zZSBhcmUgdGhlIERh dmUgRG9lcmVuIGxlZCB0ZWFtcyB0aGF0IHVzdWFsbHkgZG8gd2VsbC4gVGhp cyB0ZWFtIGNvdWxkIHJlYWxseSBzdXJwcmlzZSBvbiBhIG5hdGlvbmFsIGxl dmVsLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFQmIzM5O04mIzM5O1QgQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFs bCBQb2RjYXN0IChAVE5UQ29sbGVnZUZvb3QxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ROVENvbGxlZ2VGb290MS9zdGF0dXMvMTY3MjU4MzI3 MjI1MjAyNjg4Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDI0LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXcgT0MgUm9iZXJ0IEFuYWUgaXMgbWF0Y2hlZCB1cCBvbmNlIGFn YWluIHdpdGggUUIgQnJlbm5hbiBBcm1zdHJvbmcsIHdobyB0cmFuc2ZlcnMg aW4gZnJvbSBVVkEuIFVWQSYjMzk7cyBzdGFmZiBkaWQgbm90IHV0aWxpemUg aGlzIGFiaWxpdGllcyB3ZWxsIGxhc3Qgc2Vhc29uLiBIZSB3YXMgYSB0aHJl ZS15ZWFyIGNhcHRhaW4gYXQgVVZBLCBzbyBsZWFkZXJzaGlwIGlzIGEgc3Ry b25nIHN1aXQuIEhlIGhhcyB0aHJvd24gZm9yIDksMDM0IHlhcmRzLCA1OCBU RHMgYW5kIDIwIHJ1c2ggVERzLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFQmIzM5O04mIzM5O1Qg Q29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCBQb2RjYXN0IChAVE5UQ29sbGVnZUZvb3QxKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ROVENvbGxlZ2VGb290MS9z dGF0dXMvMTY3MjU4Mzk5MDQ3MTk5OTQ4OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5KdW5lIDI0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgUkIgcm9vbSBoYXMgYSBnb29kIGRlYWwgb2YgZXhwZXJpZW5j ZS4gSm9yZGFuIEhvdXN0b24gcmFuIGZvciA1NDQgeWFyZHMgbGFzdCBzZWFz b24uIE1pY2hhZWwgQWxsZW4gZ2FpbmVkIGEgZ29vZCBkZWFsIG9mIGV4cGVy aWVuY2UgYXMgd2VsbCBsYXN0IHNlYXNvbi4gVGhlIGludGVyZXN0aW5nIHRo aW5nIGFib3V0IHRoaXMgdW5pdCBpcyB0aGF0IG5vbmUgb2YgdGhlIHJldHVy bmVycyBzY29yZWQgYSBURCBsYXN0IHNlYXNvbi48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUJiMz OTtOJiMzOTtUIENvbGxlZ2UgRm9vdGJhbGwgUG9kY2FzdCAoQFROVENvbGxl Z2VGb290MSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UTlRDb2xs ZWdlRm9vdDEvc3RhdHVzLzE2NzI1ODQ0MDIyMzUyNjkxMjA/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgcmVjZWl2aW5nIGNvcmUgaGFkIGEgbmF0aW9ucyYjMzk7LWJl c3QgMTUgcGxheWVycyBjYXRjaCBhIFREIHBhc3MgbGFzdCBzZWFzb24uIFdS IEtleXBuIExlc2FuZSBpcyB0aGUgdG9wIHRhcmdldC4gUmV0dXJuaW5nIFdS cyBQb3J0ZXIgUm9va3MsIEp1bGlhbiBHcmF5LCBUZXJyZWxsIFRpbW1vbnMg SnIsIGFuZCBmcmVzaG1hbiBLZXZpbiBDb25jZXBjaW9uIGhhdmUgc3BlZWQu IFRoZSBhZGRpdGlvbiBvZiBEYWNhcmkgQ29sbGlucyAoQ2xlbXNvbikgcHJv dmlkZXMgYSBnb29kIHdlYXBvbjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFQmIzM5O04mIzM5O1Qg Q29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCBQb2RjYXN0IChAVE5UQ29sbGVnZUZvb3QxKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ROVENvbGxlZ2VGb290MS9z dGF0dXMvMTY3MjU4NDk0MDM5NzkyMDI1Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5KdW5lIDI0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgb2ZmZW5zaXZlIGxpbmUgcmV0dXJucyB0aHJlZSBzdGFydGVy cyBpbiBDIER5bGFuIE1jTWFob24sIExUIEFudGhvbnkgQmVsdG9uLCBhbmQg UlQgVGltb3RoeSBNY0theS4gRGVycmljayBFYXNvbiBhbmQgTHluZG9uIENv b3BlciBzaG91bGQgc3RhcnQgYXQgdGhlIGd1YXJkIHNwb3RzLiBPcmVnb24g dHJhbnNmZXIgRGF3c29uIEphcm1pbGxvIHByb3ZpZGVzIGdvb2QgZGVwdGgu PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVCYjMzk7TiYjMzk7VCBDb2xsZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIFBv ZGNhc3QgKEBUTlRDb2xsZWdlRm9vdDEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVE5UQ29sbGVnZUZvb3QxL3N0YXR1cy8xNjcyNTg1NTA2OTkz OTc1Mjk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjQsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZGVmZW5zaXZlIGxpbmUgcmV0dXJucyBERXMgRGF2aW4gVmFu biAoNC41IHNhY2tzKSBhbmQgU2F2aW9uIEphY2tzb24uIFRoZSBhZGRpdGlv biBvZiBERSBOb2FoIFBvdHRlciAoQ2luY2lubmF0aSkgY291bGQgcHJvdmlk ZSBhIHNwYXJrIG9mZiB0aGUgZWRnZS4gTlQgQ0ogQ2xhcmsgYWxzbyByZXR1 cm5zIGFmdGVyIGEgcHJvZHVjdGl2ZSBzZWFzb24uPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVCYj Mzk7TiYjMzk7VCBDb2xsZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIFBvZGNhc3QgKEBUTlRDb2xs ZWdlRm9vdDEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVE5UQ29s bGVnZUZvb3QxL3N0YXR1cy8xNjcyNTg2MDY1NzAwNDM4MDE3P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgTEIgY29yZSByZXR1cm5zIGZ1dHVyZSBwcm8gUGF5dG9uIFdp bHNvbiAoODIgdGFja2xlcyA0LjUgc2Fja3MpLiBXaWxzb24gaXMgdGhlIGVw aXRvbWUgb2YgZXhwZXJpZW5jZSwgZW50ZXJpbmcgaGlzIHNpeHRoIHNlYXNv bi4gRGV2b24gQmV0dHkgYW5kIEpheWxvbiBTY290dCBzaG91bGQgbWFuIHRo ZSBvdGhlciBzdGFydGluZyByb2xlcyBhbmQgaGF2ZSBleHBlcmllbmNlLjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFQmIzM5O04mIzM5O1QgQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCBQb2Rj YXN0IChAVE5UQ29sbGVnZUZvb3QxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1ROVENvbGxlZ2VGb290MS9zdGF0dXMvMTY3MjU4NjU2MjA4Nzky MzcxNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDI0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgc2Vjb25kYXJ5IHJldHVybnMgdHdvIGdvb2QgQ0JzIGluIEF5 ZGVuIFdoaXRlICg0IElOVHMpIGFuZCBTaHloZWltIEJhdHRsZS4gVGhlIE5C IHJvbGUgc2hvdWxkIGJlIG1hbm5lZCBieSBPbGQgRG9taW5pb24gdHJhbnNm ZXIgUm9iZXJ0IEtlbm5lZHkuIFRoZSBzYWZldHkgc3BvdHMgc2hvdWxkIGJl IGhlbGQgYnkgRGV2YW4gQm95a2luIGFuZCBKYWtlZW4gSGFycmlzLiBUaGUg cG9zaXRpb24gaXMgYSBiaXQgdGhpbiBiZWhpbmQgdGhlbS48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBUJiMzOTtOJiMzOTtUIENvbGxlZ2UgRm9vdGJhbGwgUG9kY2FzdCAoQFRO VENvbGxlZ2VGb290MSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9U TlRDb2xsZWdlRm9vdDEvc3RhdHVzLzE2NzI1ODcxNzM0MzI3OTUxMzc/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbiBzcGVjaWFsIHRlYW1zLCB0aGUgV29sZnBhY2sgbXVzdCByZXBs YWNlIDIwMjIgTG91IEdyb3phIHdpbm5lciBDaHJpc3RvcGhlciBEdW5uLiBC cmF5ZGVuIE5hcnZlc29uIHRyYW5zZmVycyBpbiBmcm9tIFdLVSwgd2hlcmUg aGUgd2FzIHByb2R1Y3RpdmUuIFAgQ2FkZW4gTm9vbmtlc3RlciByZXR1cm5z IGFmdGVyIGNsYWltaW5nIHRoZSBqb2IgZG93biB0aGUgc3RyZXRjaCBsYXN0 IHNlYXNvbi48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUJiMzOTtOJiMzOTtUIENvbGxlZ2UgRm9v dGJhbGwgUG9kY2FzdCAoQFROVENvbGxlZ2VGb290MSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UTlRDb2xsZWdlRm9vdDEvc3RhdHVzLzE2NzI1 ODc1NDY5OTg0NzI3MTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyNCwg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDIzIFNjaGVkdWxlIDxicj48YnI+OC8zMSBhdCBVQ29ubjxicj45 LzkgTm90cmUgRGFtZSA8YnI+OS8xNiBWTUk8YnI+OS8yMiBhdCBWaXJnaW5p YSA8YnI+OS8yOSBMb3Vpc3ZpbGxlIDxicj4xMC83IE1hcnNoYWxsIDxicj4x MC8xNCBhdCBEdWtlIDxicj4xMC8yOCBDbGVtc29uPGJyPjExLzQgTWlhbWkg PGJyPjExLzExIGF0IFdha2UgRm9yZXN0IDxicj4xMS8xOCBhdCBWaXJnaW5p YSBUZWNoIDxicj4xMS8yNSBOb3J0aCBDYXJvbGluYTwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFQm IzM5O04mIzM5O1QgQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCBQb2RjYXN0IChAVE5UQ29s bGVnZUZvb3QxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ROVENv bGxlZ2VGb290MS9zdGF0dXMvMTY3MjU4ODAzNjE2NzU4OTg4OT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDI0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBBbmFseXNpcyA8YnI+PGJyPkRhdmUgRG9lcmVuJiMzOTtz IHRlYW1zIHVzdWFsbHkgZG8gd2VsbCB3aGVuIHRoZXkgaGF2ZSBhIGNoaXAg b24gdGhlaXIgc2hvdWxkZXJzLCBhbmQgdGhhdCYjMzk7cyBqdXN0IHdoYXQg dGhpcyBOQyBTdGF0ZSB0ZWFtIGhhcyB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbi4gRGVwdGggYW5k IGV4cGVyaWVuY2UgYXJlbiYjMzk7dCBhIGNvbmNlcm4uIFRoZSBXb2xmcGFj ayBjb3VsZCBiZSBhIHN1cnByaXNlIHRlYW0gaW4gdGhlIEFDQyB3aGVuIGl0 IGNvbWVzIHRvIHRoZSBjb25mZXJlbmNlIHRpdGxlLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFQm IzM5O04mIzM5O1QgQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCBQb2RjYXN0IChAVE5UQ29s bGVnZUZvb3QxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ROVENv bGxlZ2VGb290MS9zdGF0dXMvMTY3MjU4ODQ2NDg3NTc3Mzk1NT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDI0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=