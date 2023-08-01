This is the first in a series of previews UConn's opponents as it stands in the preseason. Updated previews will occur the week of each game. UConn opens the 2023 campaign against NC State. This is the first time UConn opens at home against an FBS non-conference opponent since BYU in 2014. The Huskies and Wolfpack have met three times, with the Wolfpack winning all three meetings.
NC State Facts:
Location: Raleigh, NC
Stadium: Carter-Finley Stadium
Capacity: 57,583
Enrollment: 26,150
Last Bowl: 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl (16-12 loss to Maryland)
All-Time Bowl Record: 17-16-1
All-Time Record vs UConn: 3-0
Last Time Here:
QB Mike Glennon struggled throughout the day, completing 15 passes out of 30 attempts, for 204 yards and a 46 yard TD to Bryan Underwood. UConn QB Chandler Whitmer also had 204 yards passing, but had three interceptions to go along, part of four UConn turnovers on the day. NC State led 3-0 at the half, and 10-0 going into the 4th, until Lyle McCombs punched it in from the five with 7:00 to go. UConn had two more drives, but each would end in downs at midfield.
Last Meeting:
These teams met last year in Raleigh, and it went...poorly for the Huskies. In Zion Turner's fourth start, he completed 83% of his passes (10-12), unfortunately only good for 39 yards. The Huskies were able to amass 121 yards on the ground, led by Victor Rosa's 43 yards, and Devontae Houston's 38. Rosa was able to add his first TD against an FBS opponent on UConn's final drive. NC State scored on their first play from scrimmage, a 75 yard TD pass that was underthrown, but WR Thayer Thomas adjusted to make the catch and take it to the house. NC State would then score on the ensuing four drives, before throwing an interception before the half, allowing UConn to get on the board with a FG to make it 31-3 at the half.
This year's version will look a little different, as QB Devin Leary transferred to Kentucky. He was replaced by talented UVA transfer Brennan Armstrong. Leary was injured part way through year, and the Wolfpack ended 8-5, a disappointing result for a team expected to compete for an ACC title. Leading receivers Thayer Thomas and Devin Carter exit, while 3rd leading receiver Keyon Lesane returns, one of five returning offensive starters. The Wolfpack recently added Rice transfer Bradley Rozner. Rozner led the Owls with 44 catches for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns, with nearly 20 ypc. Incredibly, it's his eighth (!!) year of college football.
Two OL starters return in tackles Timothy McKay, and Anthony Belton. Belton started eight games, but was replaced late in the year. The unit allowed 26 sacks and helped rush for only 114 ypg, about a 3.3 ypc average. They added Oregon transfer Dawson Jaramillo, who participated in 15 games for the Ducks the past two seasons, but started none. The unit loses 1st team ACC C Grant Gibson, and 4th round draft pick Chandler Zavala.
The Wolfpack were stout on defense last season, and should be again this year with five returning starters. LB Payton Wilson is the leader, with 82 tackles last season, 12.5 for loss. The Wolfpack run a 3-3-5 scheme, and had 19 interceptions last season, led by returnee Aydan White's four. The Wolfpack surrendered 19.2 ppg, allowing just 100.7 on the ground.
The Defensive Line adds Cincinnati transfer Noah Potter to an already stout rush defense. The unit is led by Davin Vann, who had 33 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season. The linebacking crew loses two-time ACC 1st teamer Drake Thomas, who led the team in tackling last season with 101 tackles, 19 for loss. In the secondary, 3rd team ACC performer Tanner Ingle exits, but an experienced unit remains. They may not get to 19 interceptions again, but the unit remains strong.
HC Dave Doeren is entering his 11th season in Raleigh. He adds former UVA OC Robert Anae, reuniting him with transfer QB Armstrong, and DC Tony Gibson returns for his fifth year. NC State has not won an ACC title in 43 years, and many thought last year was the year. The expectations won't be an ACC title this year, but the Wolfpack draw four favorable road games in ACC play (UVA, Duke, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech).
Prediction:
I (hope) things go better than last year, and I think it will from an offensive perspective, but the Wolfpack will be too much to handle for the Huskies. However, UConn will be hoping for a big crowd under the lights and hope that Wolfpack are looking past the Huskies with Notre Dame looming the week after.
31-20 Wolfpack
