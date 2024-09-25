PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVjUyNjcyVDlaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURWNTI2NzJUOVonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Full Printable 2024-25 UConn Basketball schedule

Richard O'Leary • UConnReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

The 2024-25 UConn Basketball schedule has officially been announced today and below you can see every game, location and what day the Huskies play on below.

CLICK HERE to download the printable copy or check out the sheet for the full schedule embedded below.

UCONN BASKETBALL MESSAGE BOARD | THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM | UCONN BASKETBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | UCONN FOOTBALL RECRUITING

PGlmcmFtZSBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0ibm8iIHdpZHRoID0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0 PSI5NTAiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9kb2NzLmdvb2dsZS5jb20vc3ByZWFkc2hl ZXRzL2QvMU5NV0djXzJXblYyQkx2WnBtZGs5WE9CMGZDdmZRbDc0VnNRS250 QzUzT1UvcHViaHRtbD9naWQ9MCZzaW5nbGU9dHJ1ZSZ3aWRnZXQ9ZmFsc2Um aGVhZGVycz1mYWxzZSZjaHJvbWU9ZmFsc2Umcm09bWluaW1hbCI+PC9pZnJh bWU+Cjxicj4KCg==

