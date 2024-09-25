Full Printable 2024-25 UConn Basketball schedule
The 2024-25 UConn Basketball schedule has officially been announced today and below you can see every game, location and what day the Huskies play on below.
CLICK HERE to download the printable copy or check out the sheet for the full schedule embedded below.
