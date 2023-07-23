Today, the reigning national champions got some more good news, as 4-star point guard Ahmad Nowell became the second member of UConn’s quickly-growing 2024 class. Nowell joins wing Isaiah Abraham as he looks to become the next great UConn point guard. While the heights of Shabazz Napier and Kemba Walker won’t be easy to reach, Nowell certainly has a chance to get there.

I choose [UConn] because of the relationship I’ve built with the coaches and staff. It was really welcoming and I appreciated their hospitality. They have a great training staff and they develop players from ‘maybe not’ draft picks into lottery picks. That’s something I’m big on just continuing to grow through my college experience. — Ahmad Nowell

Originally from Tennessee, Nowell plays high school ball out of Philadelphia, PA at Imhotep Institute and competes on the Nike AAU circuit with Team Final. If the Philly-Team Final-UConn combination sounds familiar, former Husky Rahsool Diggins took that path before transferring to UMass. Nowell had a great showing at the recent Peach Jam in Augusta, GA, averaging 12 points, six dimes and five rebounds per game. He hit on 40% of his shots from deep, a telling sign of his capabilities as a shooter. His best game came against Meanstreets, when he exploded for 18 points, seven assists and six boards, stuffing the stat-sheet.

SCOUTING REPORT

Nowell is a tough guard who’s hard to stop. He’s not the biggest, having been measured as tall as 6-2, but he’s solid and sturdy. He can shoot off the dribble very well, excelling from beyond the arc and in the midrange. He’s crafty around the rim too with a soft touch that helps him get favorable rolls. At his height, Nowell isn’t throwing down too many dunks, but his layup package does the job and he’s also great with floaters when up against bigger defenders. As talented as Nowell is as a scorer, he’s a better passer. He mixes together flashy and steady passes to his teammates for easy buckets, which keeps the defense guessing. Nowell’s feel for the game is exceptional, as he has a fantastic sense of the right reads to make. His six assists per game are indicative of just how great his passing is, especially against some of the best high school basketball has to offer. He’s in the same skill class as Andre Jackson Jr. or Stephon Castle in terms of passing skills, with a real knack for threading the needle.

His handle is adequate at the moment, but there’s still plenty of opportunity to improve it. He’ll lose the ball sometimes, but that’s not much to be concerned about, especially given how much time he has. He only averaged 1.7 turnovers per game in the Peach Jam, which is not terrible when you compare it to his assist numbers. Defensively, Nowell is a force. He only got seven total steals in Augusta but his defensive intensity and on-ball guarding is off the charts. His frame allows him to keep ground, even against bigger opponents, and stay in front. Dan Hurley recruits defense-first, so it’s no surprise that Nowell is so adept here.

STORRS IMPACT

At UConn, Nowell could end up having a legit role early on. Triston Newton won’t have any eligibility left, Hassan Diarra is set to graduate and Castle is a projected lottery pick. Aside from Solomon Ball, that leaves very little left in the backcourt. Although starting on day one could be tough if there are transfers coming in, there’s no reason why the minutes won’t be there from the jump. Nowell is super skilled in a number of areas and he’s only getting better and stronger. He has a college-ready body with poise well above his age. And his game should translate well to UConn. Even though he’s a bit different from the big point guard that Hurley has pivoted to lately, he has all the tools Hurley likes in a player and will be a critical addition in the 2024 cycle. “The playing style and coach style fits my game very well and we already see eye to eye,” Nowell noted. “They’re winners, I’m a winner and I feel like I’ll do any–and every–thing to win. That's the most important thing and we want to get better at what we do everyday. I love the culture over there from the team to the fans; their support base is big and I can’t wait to be a part of that and I won’t let them down.”

