Four-Star guard Acaden Lewis talks new offer from UConn Basketball

Zach Smart • UConnReport
Hoops Recruiting Analyst

As a four star recruit who continues to grow as one of the top unsigned guards in the country, Class of 2025 Acaden Lewis continues to make a strong case for a five-star ranking.

The slick, left handed guard is one of the most daunting matchups with his elite level shiftiness, ability to change directions, and derail defenses purely on trickery.

Adept at scoring the ball off the hop, sticking mid range pull-ups, and hitting shots amid draping hands in his face with a degree of difficulty, the Sidwell Friends (DC) recruit is akin to a high school version of Jalen Brunson.

