On Tuesday, Rivals released their latest update to Rivals150 hoops rankings for the class of 2023 and it featured all five UConn Basketball commits. Below is a list of those prospects as well as where they were ranked in the previous rankings.

NEW RANKING: 10 PREVIOUS RANKING: 24 Castle's stock just continues to go up and up, as he continues to impress at a national level each and every time he steps on the hardwood. In the latest update, he made a 14 spot leap into the top 10 of the rankings and rightfully deserved as he has proved he is one of the best in the nation.

NEW RANKING: 50 PREVIOUS RANKING: 47 Ball only dropped three spots in the new rankings update, but that shouldn't worry anyone as he is still considered one of the top point guards in the country, currently ranked No. 16 overall.

NEW RANKING: 61 PREVIOUS RANKING: 59 Last time we did this list, Stewart wasn't a commit, only a top target for the Huskies, but that has all changed now. In the latest update he dropped two spots, but again nothing really to read into here as it was more of others making the leap in front of him rather than him actually drive. He's still one hell of a player.

NEW RANKING: 111 PREVIOUS RANKING: 106 Ross took a slight dip in the rankings going from 106 to 111, but I wouldn't read all that much into that one as he still maintained his four-star status and is solidly ranked within the top 150. End of the day, Ross is a do it all type of wing player and while he might not be a a one and done type of player, he has the potential to be a significant contributor for the Huskies for years to come.