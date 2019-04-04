Final Four: UConn vs. Notre Dame Preview & Keys to the Game
In a rematch of last year’s Final Four, UConn women’s basketball will face Notre Dame on Friday night in the second game of the night at approximately 9 PM, following Oregon-Baylor. The Huskies came out on top in their earlier season matchup with the Fighting Irish, a 89-71 victory at Notre Dame, and will look to do the same in this one to advance to the National Championship game.
The 18-point victory in December is most notably remembered as freshman Christyn Williams’ coming out party. Williams had the best game of her freshman season, scoring 28 points for the Huskies on 11-16 shooting. Behind Williams’ career high and double-digit scoring from all of UConn’s starters, the Huskies were able to secure the win.
UConn will need a similar type of offensive night from their core five on Friday to make it 2-0 against the Irish this season. Like UConn, Notre Dame starts five players all capable of putting up big numbers. It is what makes the Irish’s offenses one of the best in the nation — they rank third among all DI teams with 117.5 points per 100 possessions.
There are a handful of ways to slow down Notre Dame on the offensive end. Stanford did an excellent job demonstrating it in the first half of the Elite Eight matchup where they held the Irish to a season-low 25 first half points. Most importantly, they limited Notre Dame’s ability to get out in transition, where the Irish are most lethal. In order to do the same, the Huskies will need to limit turnovers on the offensive end and attack the offensive glass.
Additionally, with both Jessica Shepard and Brianna Turner in the frontcourt, the Irish have a dominant inside presence. Both Shepard and Turner shoot over 60 percent from the floor, meaning they can quickly run up the score when they get good looks. Not allowing them to get the shots they want inside, however, slows down Notre Dame’s offense immensely. In fact, both times the Irish have been outscored in the paint this season (their first matchup with UConn and against Miami), they lost.
Additionally, Notre Dame has a 1-3 record this season when scoring fewer than 75 points. If the UConn gets the job done on defense they will be in a good position to survive and advance. Of course, even at that level of production, the Huskies will need plenty of offense, too.
Their offensive performance against Louisville in the Elite Eight was a perfect example of what the Huskies need on Friday — double-figure contributions from all five starters and someone stepping up to have a big game. In the regional final, it was Katie Lou Samuelson. In the prior matchup with the Irish it was Christyn Williams. Who it will be on Friday remains to be seen, but as we’ve seen this season, any player in the starting five has the ability to put the team on her back and carry them to the championship game.
Keys to the Game for UConn
Contain Jackie Young: Arike Ogunbowale is Notre Dame’s highest volume scorer and therefore draws a lot of defensive attention. But, Jackie Young is more efficient and equally lethal when she gets going. She had 30 points against UConn in last year’s Final Four and scored 25 against Stanford in the Elite Eight. If the Huskies lose sight of her, they’ll be in trouble.
Attack the defensive glass: Notre Dame is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country — they collect over 42 percent of their own misses. UConn owned the rebounding advantage in the December meeting, and will need to do the same on Friday. The Irish’s offense is potent enough without giving them second chance opportunities.
Knock down shots: Luckily for the Huskies, Notre Dame is not an elite defensive team. Per Her Hoop Stats, they allow 86.1 points per 100 possessions, which ranks in the 85th percentile. This means that UConn should be able to get open looks, especially if they move the ball well on offense. UConn is also at an advantage, in that they are one of only a few teams in the country that can match Notre Dame, with five offensive weapons on the floor. If the Huskies knock down open looks and everyone is involved, they will have an easier path to a win.
How to Watch
Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
When: Approximately 9pm ET
TV: ESPN2
Radio: UConn IMG Sports Network