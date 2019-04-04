In a rematch of last year’s Final Four, UConn women’s basketball will face Notre Dame on Friday night in the second game of the night at approximately 9 PM, following Oregon-Baylor. The Huskies came out on top in their earlier season matchup with the Fighting Irish, a 89-71 victory at Notre Dame, and will look to do the same in this one to advance to the National Championship game.

The 18-point victory in December is most notably remembered as freshman Christyn Williams’ coming out party. Williams had the best game of her freshman season, scoring 28 points for the Huskies on 11-16 shooting. Behind Williams’ career high and double-digit scoring from all of UConn’s starters, the Huskies were able to secure the win.

UConn will need a similar type of offensive night from their core five on Friday to make it 2-0 against the Irish this season. Like UConn, Notre Dame starts five players all capable of putting up big numbers. It is what makes the Irish’s offenses one of the best in the nation — they rank third among all DI teams with 117.5 points per 100 possessions.

There are a handful of ways to slow down Notre Dame on the offensive end. Stanford did an excellent job demonstrating it in the first half of the Elite Eight matchup where they held the Irish to a season-low 25 first half points. Most importantly, they limited Notre Dame’s ability to get out in transition, where the Irish are most lethal. In order to do the same, the Huskies will need to limit turnovers on the offensive end and attack the offensive glass.

Additionally, with both Jessica Shepard and Brianna Turner in the frontcourt, the Irish have a dominant inside presence. Both Shepard and Turner shoot over 60 percent from the floor, meaning they can quickly run up the score when they get good looks. Not allowing them to get the shots they want inside, however, slows down Notre Dame’s offense immensely. In fact, both times the Irish have been outscored in the paint this season (their first matchup with UConn and against Miami), they lost.

Additionally, Notre Dame has a 1-3 record this season when scoring fewer than 75 points. If the UConn gets the job done on defense they will be in a good position to survive and advance. Of course, even at that level of production, the Huskies will need plenty of offense, too.

Their offensive performance against Louisville in the Elite Eight was a perfect example of what the Huskies need on Friday — double-figure contributions from all five starters and someone stepping up to have a big game. In the regional final, it was Katie Lou Samuelson. In the prior matchup with the Irish it was Christyn Williams. Who it will be on Friday remains to be seen, but as we’ve seen this season, any player in the starting five has the ability to put the team on her back and carry them to the championship game.