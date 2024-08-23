PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVjUyNjcyVDlaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURWNTI2NzJUOVonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Every former UConn Football player rated in Madden NFL 25

Richard O'Leary • UConnReport
@RivalsRichie

It's that time of year again when EA Sports has released their annual player ratings for the new Madden NFL Football video game.

Now to make things easier for UConn fans, we here at The UConn Report have decided to do put together a list of every former Husky currently in the game along with their updated ratings.

Christian Haynes (Seattle Seahawks)
Christian Haynes (Seattle Seahawks) (Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports)

RG Christian Haynes (Seattle Seahawks)

OVERALL RATING: 72

SPD 71 | ACC 75 | STR 87 | AGI 68 | AWR 76 | RBK 74 | PBK 73

RT Matt Peart (Denver Broncos)

OVERALL RATING: 67

SPD 70 | ACC 74 | STR 86 | AGI 55 | AWR 75 | RBK 70 | PBK 73

LT Ryan Van Demark (Buffalo Bills)

OVERALL RATING: 61

SPD 63 | ACC 75 | STR 83 | AGI 66 | AWR 64 | RBK 67 | PBK 65

DT Travis Jones (Baltimore Ravens)

OVERALL RATING: 73

SPD 75 | ACC 72 | STR 92 | AGI 71 | AWR 69 | PMV 71 | FMV 60 | BSH 71

DT Folorunso Fatukasi (Houston Texans)

OVERALL RATING: 71

SPD 67 | ACC 71 | STR 91 | AGI 67 | AWR 82 | PMV 73 | FMV 54 | BSH 75

DE Eric Watts (New York Jets)

OVERALL RATING: 65

SPD 83 | ACC 88 | STR 79 | AGI 65| AWR 65 | TAK 75 | PMV 69 | FMV 68 | BSH 70

SPD - Speed

ACC - Acceleration

STR - Strength

AGI - Agility

AWR - Awareness

THP - Throw Power

SAC - Short Range Accuracy

MAC - Mid Range Accuracy

DAC - Deep Range Accuracy

CTH - Catching Ability

SPCCTH - Spectacular Catch

CAR - Carrying

BTK - Break Tackle

RBK - Run Blocking

PBK - Pass Blocking

TAK - Tackling

PMV - Power Moves

FMV - Finesse Move

BSH - Block Shedding

MCV - Man Coverage

ZCV - Zone Coverage

KPW - Kicking Power

KAC - Kicking Accuracy

