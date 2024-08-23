Every former UConn Football player rated in Madden NFL 25
It's that time of year again when EA Sports has released their annual player ratings for the new Madden NFL Football video game.
Now to make things easier for UConn fans, we here at The UConn Report have decided to do put together a list of every former Husky currently in the game along with their updated ratings.
RG Christian Haynes (Seattle Seahawks)
OVERALL RATING: 72
SPD 71 | ACC 75 | STR 87 | AGI 68 | AWR 76 | RBK 74 | PBK 73
RT Matt Peart (Denver Broncos)
OVERALL RATING: 67
SPD 70 | ACC 74 | STR 86 | AGI 55 | AWR 75 | RBK 70 | PBK 73
LT Ryan Van Demark (Buffalo Bills)
OVERALL RATING: 61
SPD 63 | ACC 75 | STR 83 | AGI 66 | AWR 64 | RBK 67 | PBK 65
DT Travis Jones (Baltimore Ravens)
OVERALL RATING: 73
SPD 75 | ACC 72 | STR 92 | AGI 71 | AWR 69 | PMV 71 | FMV 60 | BSH 71
DT Folorunso Fatukasi (Houston Texans)
OVERALL RATING: 71
SPD 67 | ACC 71 | STR 91 | AGI 67 | AWR 82 | PMV 73 | FMV 54 | BSH 75
DE Eric Watts (New York Jets)
OVERALL RATING: 65
SPD 83 | ACC 88 | STR 79 | AGI 65| AWR 65 | TAK 75 | PMV 69 | FMV 68 | BSH 70
SPD - Speed
ACC - Acceleration
STR - Strength
AGI - Agility
AWR - Awareness
THP - Throw Power
SAC - Short Range Accuracy
MAC - Mid Range Accuracy
DAC - Deep Range Accuracy
CTH - Catching Ability
SPCCTH - Spectacular Catch
CAR - Carrying
BTK - Break Tackle
RBK - Run Blocking
PBK - Pass Blocking
TAK - Tackling
PMV - Power Moves
FMV - Finesse Move
BSH - Block Shedding
MCV - Man Coverage
ZCV - Zone Coverage
KPW - Kicking Power
KAC - Kicking Accuracy
