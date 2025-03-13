Evaluating Kaitlyn Chen’s WNBA Draft stock

It is widely expected that redshirt senior Paige Bueckers will go first overall in next month’s Women’s National Basketball Association draft. When that happens, Bueckers will be the sixth UConn Women’s Basketball team player to be selected with the first overall pick. But the three-time Big East Player of the Year will not be UConn’s only draft selection. Graduate guard Azzi Fudd, the team’s leading three-point shooter, is also eligible for this year’s draft. Head coach Geno Auriemma gave Fudd until the day after the Big East Tournament to decide on her future. The public should know what the Virginia native decided sometime this week, if not early next week. Even if Fudd returns next season, 2025 should still be the fourth straight year the Huskies have more than one WNBA draft pick. If that happens, it will be because of graduate guard Kaitlyn Chen.

The former Princeton Tiger is averaging 6.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in her final collegiate campaign. Chen has posted those numbers while attempting just 5.2 shots a night, less than half as many as each of Connecticut’s big three. The San Marino, California, native has only had two games where she took 10+ field goal tries. It is a vast difference from the 11.91 shots per contest Chen took at Princeton, but it is a role change Auriemma admires. “Kaitlyn Chen is the kind of player that every really, really good team has. Somebody that does not have to score every time she touches. Somebody that is not going to take bad shots just to get her shots,” the 2006 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee said following his team’s quarterfinal win over the St. John’s Red Storm Saturday. Auriemma also noted that the 5-foot-9 guard has complemented her “tremendous” free-throw shooting with an improved three-point stroke. Through 34 games, Chen is a career-best 38.4% on three-pointers and 82.1% on free throws. The two-time First Team All-Ivy selection has the fourth-highest shooting percentage among all Huskies with 100+ shots at an even 52%.

“Kaitlyn Chen is the kind of player that every really, really good team has. Somebody that does not have to score every time she touches. Somebody that is not going to take bad shots just to get her shots.” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma on Kaitlyn Chen

Kaitlyn Chen during her Senior Day ceremony following UConn's win over the Marquette Golden Eagles earlier this month. This is the final year of eligibility that Chen, who transferred from Princeton, has. (Photo by David Butler II, USA Today)

But Chen is more than a prolific shooter; that becomes extremely evident when she drives toward the paint. “When she attacks the basket, I think the ball is going in,” college basketball’s winningest coach noted. “She is one of the best I have ever seen at getting in the lane and scoring.” The three-time Ivy League All-Tournament Team guard is 61.5% on two-pointers alone. Remove her offense, though, and Chen remains a high-impact player on the AP’s No. 3 team in the nation. Opponents scored 57.2 points per contest against the Huskies’ defense last season; that number is now down to 51.9. Two teams—the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Tennessee Lady Volunteers—have scored 75+ points versus UConn all season. While it might not show up on the box score as much, having the graduate guard has helped Auriemma make some vital defensive adjustments. “It gives us a chance to play a certain way that we would not be able to play if she was not here,” the co-Big East Coach of the Year explained. “We are pressuring the ball more in the full court, which we did not do last year, the year before, year before that.” Those modifications include the Huskies forcing 1.8 more turnovers and one more steal per game over the last two seasons (2023-24 and 2024-25). Even with sophomore KK Arnold in the backcourt, Connecticut’s transition from Nika Mühl to Chen has felt seamless.

“We are pressuring the ball more in the full court, which we did not do last year, the year before, year before that.” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma on the importance of having Kaitlyn Chen defensively

Kaitlyn Chen defending Ariel Little during the Big East Tournament quarterfinals between UConn and the St. John's Red Storm. In addition to averaging 6.9 points and 5.2 shots per game, Chen has helped the Huskies lower their scoring defense by 5.3 points per game and improved their average number of steals by exactly one. (Photo by David Butler II, USA Today)