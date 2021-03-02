Check out our postgame coverage to watch Aaliyah Edwards and Olivia Nelson-Ododa breakdown their big games!

UConn women’s basketball officially kicked off the most important month of the year by closing out their regular season with a 63-53 victory over Marquette. It was a defensive slog with both teams shooting around 40 percent with 15 turnovers apiece. While the Huskies were never really in any danger, they had to battle for all 40 minutes to earn the win.

Geno Auriemma couldn’t have drawn it up any better, though. In his mind, there’s no better way for his team to kick off March.

“I believe so,” he said when asked whether this game was similar to what they’ll face later this month. “We talked about that with our team, that this time of the year, yeah, you would love it to be everybody comes down, wide-open threes, you knock them in. Isn't that great? But the reality of the situation is that's generally not how the (NCAA Tournament) games are played.”

UConn made just 28-67 from the field with only three made 3-pointers on 16 attempts. The Huskies’ guards particularly struggled with Paige Bueckers, Nika Muhl, Evina Westbrook, and Christyn Williams combining for a measly 24 points – 13 of which came from Bueckers – on 10-37 shooting. With UConn generating little offense from the perimeter, it needed to get the ball inside to score.

Enter Aaliyah Edwards and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

The two dominated in the paint with Edwards totaling 16 points and eight rebounds (five offensive) while Nelson-Ododa recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds. UConn out-scored Marquette 40-22 in the paint and won the rebounding battle 43-25 – including an 18-7 advantage on the offensive glass.

“I thought in the second half, Olivia and Aaliyah carried the team,” Auriemma said. “We said at halftime somebody is going to have to step up and make some plays and do something other than clap for Paige to shoot the ball. I thought those two really stepped up big time.”