Double trouble: No. 2 UConn Hoops drops second straight to Colorado

A question floating around a lot of UConn men’s basketball fans’ heads right now is how many losses it takes before you start sounding the alarms. Now up to two in a row, the No. 2 Huskies aren’t necessarily flailing, but there are questions to be asked. Especially with those losses coming against a pair of unranked foes. Maui was supposed to be tough. But Memphis, now in the final, and Colorado weren’t the reasons why. UConn didn’t necessarily look terrible for the vast majority of the game, but they didn’t play well either. There were some opportunities to pull away, but they failed to capitalize on them. This was especially apparent as the Huskies continually put Colorado on the line, allowing their opponent twice as many free throw attempts. That’s a great way to slow the momentum. Just like last night, the Buffalo three point shooting was terrific, as they shot 56%. With their opponents shooting 55% from deep across the past two games, at a certain point you have to wonder if it’s brilliance from the opponents or a defensive gap. The defense was not great whatever the explanation. Either way the end result was defeatist for the Huskies, losing 73-72 on Andrej Jankimovski’s late circus layup.

Liam McNeeley had an awesome first half, totaling 16 points on 4-5 accuracy from range. His aggressiveness was just what the doctor ordered for the Huskies, as one of the only players able to find a rhythm. Unfortunately for Connecticut, he wasn’t able to stay. A Colorado player bodychecked McNeeley, causing a painful-looking hip injury. The freshman was out for a while, and ended up at 20 points. He did return, but wasn’t quite as effective. Ball also had a nice game, finishing with 16 points. He shot the ball well and looked good. Like Alex Karaban last night, if everyone played like Ball did, the team would be in fine shape. After a game that saw Hassan Diarra do a lot right against Memphis, he picked up his first start since the exhibition against Rhode Island and played well. Though he made his share of curious plays, the energy he brought was undeniable. The point guard hit a few threes and dished out 6 assists, one of the best Huskies. It also helped that he shot 4/7 on his way to 11 points.

photo by Marco Garcia

Amid a game that was a low point for Aidan Mahaney (7 minutes and 0 points), freshman point guard Ahmad Nowell had a great game. He generally played disciplined basketball and kept the offense flowing nicely. The Philly product finished with 2 points, 5 assists and no turnovers, helping the cause in a way few expected he’d be asked to do. If Mahaney continues to be a nonfactor, Nowell will be critical for the Huskies. The center spot did not see a ton of production, with a revolving door of players. They fouled nonstop and never found their footing offensively as a result. It was so bad that Youssouf Singare–a deep reserve–was forced into action at times, not playing particularly well or poorly. Samson Johnson is now averaging 9.3 fouls per 40, a stat that speaks for itself. In his first start of the year, it was evident the impact that Diarra had. Between a lob to Johnson and a dish on the wing to McNeeley, he assisted the game’s first two buckets and hit a three shortly after. But then he picked up an early two fouls. After Colorado came back, it was McNeeley who had the answer with a personal 5-0 run. He added another triple and Jaylin Stewart added one too. Nowell added a few assists and whenever the Buffaloes seemed to threaten, Ball hit a three. The Huskies muffed a fastbreak opportunity at the finish of the half, leaving them with an 8 point lead at the break. Given how comparatively well Connecticut was playing, that margin felt low.

photo by Marco Garcia