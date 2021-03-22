Despite season's dismal ending, the future remains bright for UConn MBB
Visit our basketball forum to see what UConn fans are saying about the team's performance and outlook after their abrupt ouster from the NCAA Tournament!
It wasn’t supposed to end this way.
In a season that saw the UConn Huskies return to the Big East, crack the top-25 once again, and survive three COVID-related shutdowns, exiting in the first round of the NCAA Tournament wasn’t the finish Dan Hurley had in mind.
A rising star at the end of the regular season, the seventh-seeded Huskies (15-8) came crashing down in the Big Dance, with a 63-54 loss to No. 10 Maryland on Saturday night in Mackey Arena.
“This is not how I envisioned losing tonight,” Hurley said. “If we lost today, I was expecting us just to perform better under the lights.”
UConn shot a woeful 32 percent from the field and had no way to stop Terp guard Eric Ayala (23 points), who was a one-time Husky recruit.
Ending the season on a brutal two-game skid that includes the loss to the Terps and defeat at the hands of Creighton in the Big East semifinals should not put a damper on the Huskies’ season, however.
In its third year with Hurley at the helm, the program has taken major steps toward returning to the top of the pack.
“Year three, again for me, compete at the top of the Big East, and get back in the NCAA Tournament is a huge hill to climb,” Hurley said. “Obviously, the next hill that you must climb when you’re the head coach at UConn is to consistently be at the top of your league, consistently be in this tournament, and have your team advance in the tournament.”
With the offseason upon us, the questions begin to swirl about who will be part of that continued quest and what might the Huskies need to add to get there.
Up first is sophomore guard James Bouknight’s future. Despite missing eight games with an elbow injury, Bouknight established himself as one of the conference’s top players with first-team Big East honors.
He’s being projected as a top 10-20 pick in this year’s NBA Draft, and while he might not be physically ready for pro ball, there’s really no reason for him to return to Storrs unless he wants to.
“James has been, obviously for this program, has meant so much to rebuilding this thing from the mess it was to back to playing in March again where UConn belongs,” Hurley said. “He’s obviously been a huge factor in that.”
The same could be said of senior Isaiah Whaley, who has the option to return along with fellow fourth-year players Tyler Polley and Josh Carlton.
Nobody has thrived more under Hurley’s arrival than Whaley, who went from an afterthought two years ago to one of the best defenders in the league.
“I view it as a big step, especially for the program,” Whaley said, about the team’s success this season. “I’m proud of everybody sticking to it because we went through a lot this year, especially with the COVID pauses. I see it as a big step for the program and it’s only up from here.”
Whaley might not be an NBA draft pick, but he could catch on in the G-League or have a bright career overseas if he doesn’t return.
Carlton doesn’t figure to be back after losing his starting job to freshman Adama Sanogo, while Polley is a mystery.
Also expected not to return is junior guard Brendan Adams, who lost his spot in the rotation once Bouknight returned along with freshman Andre Jackson. Adams will graduate in May and could transfer elsewhere ala Alterique Gilbert for his final year.
The Huskies’ cupboard will hardly be bare if none of those guys return, however, which speaks to the job Hurley and his staff have done to increase the talent in the program.
Transfers R.J. Cole and Tyrese Martin are expected back along with guard Jalen Gaffney, who was a rare bright spot in the Maryland loss with 12 points and three steals off the bench.
Bouknight and Gaffney were part of Hurley’s first program-changing recruiting class along with Akok Akok, who figures to be healthy once again for the 2021-22 season after coming back from a torn Achilles’ tendon.
Among the youngsters, Sanogo and Jackson were key pieces of the 2020 recruiting class, and three top-100 talents are on the way in guards Jordan Hawkins (45th ranked) and Rahsool Diggins (46th), along with 6'10" big man Samson Johnson (77th).
And of course, there’s 6-10 red-shirt freshman Richie Springs, who looked good in brief playing time this season.
“We have a lot more to do as a program in terms of recruiting, developing, and to increase the talent here,” Hurley said. “And just continue to grow as a program.”