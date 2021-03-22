Visit our basketball forum to see what UConn fans are saying about the team's performance and outlook after their abrupt ouster from the NCAA Tournament!

It wasn’t supposed to end this way.

In a season that saw the UConn Huskies return to the Big East, crack the top-25 once again, and survive three COVID-related shutdowns, exiting in the first round of the NCAA Tournament wasn’t the finish Dan Hurley had in mind.

A rising star at the end of the regular season, the seventh-seeded Huskies (15-8) came crashing down in the Big Dance, with a 63-54 loss to No. 10 Maryland on Saturday night in Mackey Arena.

“This is not how I envisioned losing tonight,” Hurley said. “If we lost today, I was expecting us just to perform better under the lights.”

UConn shot a woeful 32 percent from the field and had no way to stop Terp guard Eric Ayala (23 points), who was a one-time Husky recruit.

Ending the season on a brutal two-game skid that includes the loss to the Terps and defeat at the hands of Creighton in the Big East semifinals should not put a damper on the Huskies’ season, however.

In its third year with Hurley at the helm, the program has taken major steps toward returning to the top of the pack.

“Year three, again for me, compete at the top of the Big East, and get back in the NCAA Tournament is a huge hill to climb,” Hurley said. “Obviously, the next hill that you must climb when you’re the head coach at UConn is to consistently be at the top of your league, consistently be in this tournament, and have your team advance in the tournament.”

With the offseason upon us, the questions begin to swirl about who will be part of that continued quest and what might the Huskies need to add to get there.