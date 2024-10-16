Advertisement
Published Oct 16, 2024
Decision Day for Top UConn Basketball target -- 2025 C Eric Reibe
circle avatar
Richard O'Leary  •  UConnReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

UConn Basketball had a very strong start tot he 2025 recruiting class recently landing Five-Star / No. 15 overall in shooting guard Darius Adams and they aren't done yet.

Later today, one of the Huskies top targets in the 2025 recruiting class and Four-Star big man Eric Reibe will announce his commitment.

The 7-foot, 230-pound big man is ranked as the No. 1 overall center and No. 26 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class. He recently dropped a Top Five of Creighton, Indiana, Kansas, Oregon and UConn.

Reibe will make his decision public via social media at 3:30pm ET today, so stay tuned for more on the UConn Basketball Message board.

