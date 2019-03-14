Former UConn quarterback Dan Orlovsky visited Storrs on Wednesday for UConn Social Day. Students, faculty, and guest speakers converged at the Student Union with the goal of informing students about the plentiful opportunities on social media for any career interests. Orlovsky delivered a compelling presentation as one of those guest speakers. Despite being a college football star who spent a long time in the NFL, his story came off as relatable. Previously, he didn’t take Twitter or Instagram very seriously, but eventually through hard work and creation of quality content the platforms helped him land a dream job. “(This time last year) I was [unemployed],” he told the audience. “Telling people I was hoping to do some radio.” The Shelton, Conn. native drew on his 12 years of NFL experience, mostly as a backup, to teach football fans a new way to look at the game. He started off doing it for free online but soon networks came calling. First, he got a few radio spots. Then he booked some studio appearances and in July of last year he signed on to work for ESPN. His niche became identifying the nuances of outstanding quarterback play and focusing on the exciting offensive evolutions going on in today’s NFL. It often took Orlovsky up to 8 hours of watching film just to find enough insight to make a two-minute Twitter video, but that effort has landed him on sports media’s biggest stage. Through the experience, he has learned how to engage audiences and create meaningful insight as an analyst.



Sometimes we need to be reminded how good a player is & how much of an impact they will make. @leveonbell is gonna be HUGE for the @nyjets & Sam Darnold- @connor_j_hughes @briancoz @richciminu @getupespn @espngreeny pic.twitter.com/cSYSS7PUmF — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 13, 2019

In the fall of 2017, after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Orlovsky explored multiple avenues for his next career move. He even spent time with Randy Edsall and the staff of the Husky football team as a student coach while he completed his degree. “I know that lifestyle,” Orlovsky said with a smile, about coaching and other career avenues he could have chosen. Ultimately, media offered the best fit. “It’s the right amount of work for me right now,” he told Storrs Central. “It’s not an overwhelming, ‘I’m never home’ amount of work. “I grind Monday through Friday a lot but a lot of times it’s at my house,” the father of four shared. Though he would about to start evaluating many of his former teammates and coaches, and other friends around the game, Orlovsky wasn’t worried about making the transition to media. His general bend has been towards positive commentary and finding hidden moments of greatness that the average fan might not see. On top of that, in the media world, he doesn’t see harsh criticism to be very productive or interesting. “There’s enough people out there telling everybody that this person sucks and that person sucks,” he said. “I don’t need to be that person.” Quickly becoming one of the worldwide leader’s favorite football analysts, this doesn’t mean the former UConn gunslinger isn’t afraid to speak the truth. “At the end of the day, my friends don’t pay me,” he said with a chuckle. “A guy that I value and respect said to me, ‘You’ve got to focus on criticizing the performance not the performer.’ So that’s what I try to do.”

Orlovsky on campus at his presentation on Wednesday.