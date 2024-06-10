The offseason college basketball coaching carousel has been a crazy one and it almost hit the UConn Basketball program as Head Coach Dan Hurley was considering leaving to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, but he has since turned down the offer to remain with the Huskies.

The 51-year old Jersey City, New Jersey native has been the head coach the Huskies since he accepted the job back in March of 2018 and completely rebuilt the program after Kevin Ollie was fired, posting a total record of 141-58 over six seasons.

Over the past two seasons, Hurley has taken the program to new heights as he has become the unofficial face of college basketball while also leading Huskies back to back NCAA Championships. With the back to back chips, UConn became the first college basketball program to accomplish that feat since 2006 and 2007 Florida Gators. Ironically the Gators actually lost their head coach to the NBA as Billy Donovan was hired by the Oklahoma City Thunder before eventually taking over the Chicago Bulls, where he remains today.

