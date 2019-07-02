STORRS, Conn. – When news of UConn’s return to the Big East started to spread, Dan Hurley's cell phone saw an immediate impact.

The official announcement came last Thursday, but already the second-year men’s basketball coach seems to have moved up in the phone books of recruits since UConn decided to leave the American Athletic Conference.

“This just creates much more excitement with the fans and it does, it gives us a great bump in recruiting,” Hurley said on Monday inside the Werth Family Basketball Champions Center.

“Kids are getting back to me a lot quicker and some guys who weren’t being as responsive that I stopped communicating with did come out of the wood work and ask me how I was doing.”

So how is Hurley doing since the news?

While the head Husky is excited about the future, right now his objective is preparing the team for a final run through the AAC.

“With this team, laser focused on making a much better account of ourselves in a really great basketball league that we have not fared very well in and not given a very good account of ourselves,” Hurley said. “If there is a team in the league that should have a chip on their shoulder and an edge, it’s this team.

“It’s got to be an us against the world mentality because I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of love lost for us in the league this year.”

In addition to a return class that includes senior guard Christian Vital, junior point guard Alterique Gilbert and junior center Josh Carlton, the Huskies have reason for optimism with a talented incoming class.