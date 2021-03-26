Looking back on the season, there’s plenty for the UConn Huskies to be proud of, but Dan Hurley would love to have the final 45:07 of it back.

But instead of a mulligan on the Huskies’ finish, it will serve as a driving force into the offseason.

“The last 45 minutes and seven seconds of gameplay should push and drive every member of the organization in this offseason,” said Hurley during a Zoom conference as he wrapped up his third season with the Huskies.

After a 15-8 finish, which included their first NCAA game since 2016, the Huskies appear to be heading in the right direction as a program. The coaching staff and seven players are expected back, but sophomore guard James Bouknight likely won’t be one of them.

Bouknight is being projected as a top-15 pick by multiple media sources in this year’s NBA Draft, so that would be hard to pass up.

“If you’re a lottery pick and you’re able to accomplish that in two years - that's a pretty hard thing to turn down,” Hurley said.

Two players that will graduate in May, senior Josh Carlton and junior Brendan Adams, have entered the transfer portal, but seniors Tyler Polley and Isaiah Whaley have yet to make decisions on their future.

“It’s open-ended for them,” said Hurley, who would welcome both players back. “Part of it is to see what the professional market is for both of those guys. You have to take some time and talk to agents to see what potentially would be out there for them.”

Neither would count against UConn’s 13 scholarship players if they return since the NCAA approved an additional year of eligibility for student-athletes due to the COVID pandemic.