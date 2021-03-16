It’s hard to call a program that has won four national titles a Cinderella story, but entering the NCAA Tournament as a seventh seed doesn’t make you a frontrunner to cut down the nets on April 5.

Unless of course you’re UConn, which came from the seventh slot to win it all in 2014.

Can the Huskies (15-7) do it again? Even their coach Dan Hurley admits that is a tricky question.

“Right now, there’s mystery as to who we are going into this tournament, which is kind of exciting,” Hurley said, via Zoom on Tuesday from the team’s hotel in Indianapolis. “I think we’re a hard team to predict: ‘Are we a one-and-done or can we make a run?’”

The Huskies are currently in quarantine along with 12 other teams at their hotel after arriving on Monday in Indianapolis, so the basketball activities have been limited. Hurley said the team hoped to get up some shots tonight if all their COVID tests came back negative.

UConn plays No. 10 Maryland at 7:10 p.m. Saturday inside Mackey Arena, which is about 90 minutes from the team hotel in West Lafayette, Indiana.

“We’re all still excited to be here,” UConn senior Isaiah Whaley said. “We’re talking about it all the time.”

Plenty of former Huskies are buzzing about it, too. Christian Vital, Jalen Adams, and Alterique Gilbert, who is also in the NCAAs with Wichita State, are among the former teammates to reach out.

“I’ve basically heard from almost everybody I’ve played with,” he said. “Everybody knows how important it is to all of us.”

Vital, of course, loved the limelight and would have had a chance to lead the Huskies to the Big Dance last season before COVID shutdowns wiped out the postseason.

“He said he wished he could have been here with us,” Whaley said.