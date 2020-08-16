StorrsCentral - Christyn Williams excited for junior year, 'clean slate'

Less than a month into her freshman season, Christyn Williams made her name known in the women’s college basketball sphere. She erupted on one of the biggest stages in the game, a nationally televised UConn vs. Notre Dame, with 28 points and led the Huskies to victory over the Irish.

If there was any doubt that Williams was confident and ready for college ball heading into that game, she put that to rest by driving down the lane against a Notre Dame lineup that would all be drafted to the WNBA just four months later.

Williams played with a similar intensity throughout her freshman year, with a 19 point game (on just eight field goal attempts) against South Carolina and strong performances during the Huskies’ NCAA tournament serving as her marquee moments.

On paper, sophomore year for Williams still looks like a great season. She averaged over 14 points per game and was among the nation’s most efficient players, ranking in the top nine percent for points per play according to Her Hoop Stats.

What doesn’t come through on the box scores were Williams’s struggles with her confidence, which often manifested itself as less of that intensity we became accustomed to seeing during her freshman season.

“Looking back on last year, my confidence went down the drain,” Williams said. “Freshman year I was very confident, I’d do whatever. Sophomore year, it was just not good overall. It was not good consistently, and that’s not good.”