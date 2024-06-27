In four years of playing down the Atlantic coast at Loyola Maryland and then Rutgers, Spencer did not do a lot of winning. His first season over .500 came in his fourth and he only managed to help take his Scarlet Knights to 19-15. Oh, how things change. One year later, Spencer is known as a guy who impacts winning with his intangibles and knack for making the right play.

He was the missing piece for this year’s Huskies, using every bit of his experience to guide Connecticut to their sixth championship. Whether it was knowing exactly where a rebound was going to go, having a sense to make the right cut or hitting a big shot to stop an opposing run, his impact was tremendous.

Spencer delivers very little athleticism, but he is an exceptional shooter–44% on reasonably high volume. Not every impact player in the league is perfectly athletic though. Spencer’s work ethic is as high as it could be and he is a perfectionist. His winning experience from this past season along with the competitiveness makes him a great player to take a chance on, for the locker room if nothing else. Given how many of the odds he’s overcome already, it’s not hard to see him willing his way into the rotation.