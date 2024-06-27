Connecticut star Cam Spencer is the 53rd pick in the NBA draft, selected by the Memphis Grizzlies. Spencer is the fourth UConn player selected in the draft
UCONN BASKETBALL MESSAGE BOARD | THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM | UCONN BASKETBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | UCONN FOOTBALL RECRUITING
In four years of playing down the Atlantic coast at Loyola Maryland and then Rutgers, Spencer did not do a lot of winning. His first season over .500 came in his fourth and he only managed to help take his Scarlet Knights to 19-15. Oh, how things change. One year later, Spencer is known as a guy who impacts winning with his intangibles and knack for making the right play.
He was the missing piece for this year’s Huskies, using every bit of his experience to guide Connecticut to their sixth championship. Whether it was knowing exactly where a rebound was going to go, having a sense to make the right cut or hitting a big shot to stop an opposing run, his impact was tremendous.
Spencer delivers very little athleticism, but he is an exceptional shooter–44% on reasonably high volume. Not every impact player in the league is perfectly athletic though. Spencer’s work ethic is as high as it could be and he is a perfectionist. His winning experience from this past season along with the competitiveness makes him a great player to take a chance on, for the locker room if nothing else. Given how many of the odds he’s overcome already, it’s not hard to see him willing his way into the rotation.
TEAM FIT: GRIZZLIES
Spencer joins a team alongside a player who he downed in the 2024 national championship game, Zach Edey. Aside from Spencer likely never letting Edey hear the end of that game, it is a good pick for all involved.
When healthy, the Grizzlies have been a force in the NBA, but that's been easier said than done. Ja Morant and Marcus Smart have anchored the starting guard spots, but there isn't much reason why Spencer wouldn't be able to push himself into the rotation.
This is a better position to be in than if he were to head to a rebuilding team. Spencer will be able to come off the bench on a team that is in position to make noise in the playoffs immediately. Yes, he could have gone to a team with more guard needs, but the fit here is fine.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside the UConn Hoops FREE board
- S
- CB
- SDE
- ATH
- PRO
- CB
- SDE
- TE