By UConn women’s basketball standards, the sky was falling.

The Huskies lost their second game this season, the first time they’ve lost multiple games since 2012-13, and followed up the loss with a less-than-inspiring ten-point win over Cincinnati. To top things off, UConn fell to No. 5 in the AP Poll, its lowest ranking since 2007.

But there was no sense of panic in the Huskies’ locker room. The team returned back from its road trip on Sunday and, with two days before their next game, head coach Geno Auriemma decided to simplify things, a move that paid off in Wednesday night's 118-65 win over East Carolina.

“Let’s say our playbook is ten pages. Our playbook is down to like half a page, and I think that’s helped them,” Auriemma said. “We’ve tried to minimize how many things they can do and their focus has been pretty narrow."

Their focus was getting out in transition and finding open shots. The Huskies went back into the press they debuted against SMU and forced 11 first quarter turnovers. They scored 31 points on the fast break and assisted on 35 of their 45 baskets.

The goal was to help them realize just how simple of a game basketball can be when played the right way, especially with the talent the Huskies have on hand.

“It’s not a hard game,” Auriemma explained. “That guy has the same color shirt as I do, I’m going to throw it to them. Wait, there’s a guy with a hand in front of it, maybe I’ll throw it to that guy instead. How is that hard? I’ll never understand.”

UConn certainly made it look easy Wednesday night. Every starter reached double figures while the Huskies scored their highest point total of the season. Even the bench shined, scoring a season-high 25 points.

It didn’t hurt that two players that had been struggling recently -- Katie Lou Samuelson and Christyn Williams -- both found their groove again. Samuelson had been in a shooting slump but exploded with a 31-point performance in just 20 minutes, hitting 9-11 from the field. Only two of the field goals were threes, leading Auriemma to note how versatile her offensive game has become.

“She had 27 points in the first half and made two threes,” Auriemma said. “That’s unheard of back in the day for her. It’s a good sign.”

