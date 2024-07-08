2025 New Jersey OL Joe McGann commits to UConn Football
UConn Football continues to add new recruits to their 2025 recruiting class as they recently landed a commitment from offensive tackle Joe McGann earlier this week.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive tackle hails from Lagrangeville, New york where he played for Arlington High School, before recently reclassifying and enrolling at the Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey this offseason.
With this decision, McGann became the second offensive line commitment for the Huskies this cycle joining his high school teammate Hill Greenlee in the Huskies 2025 class.
In the end, McGann chose the Huskies over offers from the likes of Akron, Brown, Buffalo, Lehigh, Maine, Monmouth, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Yale, while also drawing interest from Rutgers and Syracuse.