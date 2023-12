The 6-foot-4, 217-pound linebacker becomes the 14th high school commitment of this cycle and joins the Huskies right before the early signing period.

UConn Football keep on rolling on the recruiting trail, as they've landed another high school on Sunday as linebacker Ethan Hogg out of Loyola Academy in Illinois announced his commitment.

Hogg becomes the third high school linebacker to join the Huskies 2024 recruiting class along with Kaleb Stewart and Jon Morris. He brings a lot of talent to the linebacker room and has the chance to make an instant impact.

Hogg took an official visit to campus this past weekend as the Huskies made him one of their top priorities following his big senior season. The Illinois native recorded 57 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks this season for Loyola Academy.

Stay tuned for more UConn Football recruiting news right here on The UConn Report!