And so Abraham broke down the critical factors which led him to commit to Connecticut.

Abraham admitted he savored the campus environment and relationships he developed at each of his final choices. He knew narrowing it down to one program was going to be a difficult decision, even prior to arriving at such a monumental decision.

As a versatile defender capable of clamping down on the 1-4, UConn commit Isaiah Abraham brings a number of unique intangibles. An instinctive, athletic wing with a wide ranging offensive skill set, the Class of 2024 Abraham chose the Huskies over Marquette, Providence, and Virginia Tech.

Not a UConn Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM!

IA: It really came down to the small things. All the schools that recruited me, I had a great relationship with. It was really up until the very last week (before I made my commitment), when we were talking it over with my family. Discussing the pros, the cons. UConn was just a step ahead of the others. I loved the coaching intensity. I felt that UConn had a lot of pros which other schools did not have. Family vibes, from the team and how they approach work. Coaching style. Culture. Those were huge factors. There was also the belief the coaches had in me, that was important. The vision of what the future holds for me, and it aligns with my own vision for the future. All the coaches had that same goal for me, to get me to the next level.

ZS: What really set UConn aside and which decisive factors propelled you to pull the trigger?

ZS: What type of role do you envision for yourself in Coach (Dan) Hurley’s system?

IA: I see myself as a secondary ball handler. An aggressive wing. A lockdown defender. Just an elite wing and an elite defender, a guy who can defend four or all five positions. Making a lot of plays using my athleticism.

ZS: What were the major selling points of the program and the current state of the program, being defending national champions?

IA: The collective drive to win. They do not handle losing lightly at all. Their main goal is winning. Coach Hurley has a winning mindset and it is truly different. When they are not playing basketball, the team has tremendous chemistry off the court. It really is a family.

ZS: How did the coaches at the other programs take it when you told them you were UConn-bound?

IA: It was all love and respect. They respected my decision. They were, more than anything, happy that I found the place to continue my college career. I can still hit up a coach from, say, Marquette, and they can give me advice on something. We built a relationship. It is a relationship that is still intact. There was no animosity or anything when I committed. It was not personal at all.

ZS: How do you feel about the current incoming freshmen class?

IA: I know Jayden Ross well, since his younger brother (Jacob Ross) played on my AAU team, Dream Chasers. We have been in touch, we have talked over the years. I have known him for a while. With Solo (Ball) being there, I have known him for a while as well and we have been friends.

The rest of the recruiting class, I got to know them all. I think they have a lot of talent. I feel they are really going to gel well together. Coach Hurley is going to get the best out of them and get them to work together. I am just super excited to eventually get up there with them and start practicing and competing with them.