2022 TE Aiden Mack talks UConn offer, recent trip to Storrs
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Class of 2022 tight end prospect Aiden Mack earned his first scholarship offer from UConn football back in November and he’s been hearing a ton from the Huskies coaching staff ever since. StorrsCen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news