2020 Three-Star RB Barkley talks recent visit up to UConn campus
Last Friday, the UConn Huskies played host to 2020 athlete Ali Barkley out of Whitehall High School (PA). The name and school might sound familiar to some NFL fans, as Barkley is the younger brothe...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news