2020 QB Connor Katz talks UConn visit, eager to throw for staff this spring
Last weekend the UConn Huskies football program played host to a couple of different visitors from the Northeast. One of those recruits was dual-threat quarterback recruit Connor Katz out of Cranfo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news