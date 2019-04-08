TAMPA, FL -- Nika Muhl had a good idea of where she wanted to play college basketball. The 5-foot-10 point guard from Croatia narrowed her list of offers down to four schools and began to work her way to a decision. Then she got an email from an unexpected sender: UConn women’s basketball.

“I was in shock,” Muhl said. “I thought someone was joking with me.”

No, it was really Geno Auriemma’s Huskies interested in recruiting her, the team she loved growing up and knew everything about. The same place her favorite player, Maya Moore, went to school.