News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 13:09:42 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 DL McCarthy happily committed to UConn, despite hearing from others

A1v5gsfiiwacliyuuz3q
Richard Schnyderite • StorrsCentral
@RichieSRivals
Staff Writer

Class of 2020 and New Jersey native Collin McCarthy committed to the UConn football program back in late June and he's been pretty happy with his decision ever since. However one program is keeping...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}