USF visited PAWSARF for the first time since 2019 and the first time since UConn left the AAC. It was the same old result, as the Bulls won their ninth straight in the series, 24-21.

USF got the opening kick and drove downfield expeditiously, starting with a 41 yard rush on the first play by Nay’Quan Wright. USF would get inside the UConn 10 and go for it on 4th and short, but would be denied. UConn took over at their own 4, but Victor Rosa fumbled at the 10, and was injured on the play, giving the Bulls great field position. USF would punch it in two plays later for a TD. On the ensuing kickoff, Bryan Domino muffed the kick and retreated to his own end zone where he was tackled. The officials determined forward progress at the 1, avoiding the safety. UConn would go three and out, punting right back to the Bulls.

USF would only gain 11 yards on the drive and attempted a 45 yard field goal, which was missed. UConn would then go 8 plays, 84 yards, capped by a 24 yard Ta’Quan Roberson rush for a TD. Cam Edwards runs of 24 and 21 aided the drive, tying the game at 7-7. USF would go for it on their ensuing drive, but was sacked at midfield by Pryce Yates, giving possession back to the Huskies. UConn would open the drive with a 16 yard pass to Brett Buckman but go no further, ending the drive with a missed Joe McFadden FG.

USF QB Byrum Brown would scramble for 22 yards on 3rd and 8 at the 50, aided by several missed tackles, putting the Bulls in FG range. USF would settle for a made 45 yard FG, giving them the lead back at 10-7. UConn would respond with a huge Edwards run of 39 yards with a face mask penalty tacked on at the end. On 3rd and goal from the 6, Roberson hit Edwards in the back of the end zone for a TD pass, giving UConn their first lead of the day at 14-10. Brown would again break tackles on 3rd down, then Wright rushed for 30 yards down to the UConn 19. They would have to settle for a 39 yard FG which was missed. UConn would try to get in scoring position before halftime, but a Roberson throw intended for Ross was intercepted, and the Huskies entered halftime leading 14-10.

The second half would begin with each team trading three and outs. Each team struggled offensively in the third, but USF was able to put a drive together, getting down to the UConn 18, but Brown’s pass was tipped at the line and intercepted by Tui Faumuina-Brown at the 11. After trading punts, UConn would find the end zone on an Edwards 33 yard rush, and UConn would enter the 4th up 21-10.