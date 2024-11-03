UConn TV: Geno Auriemma talks Fort Hays State Postgame

Advertisement

in other news

Recapping each Final Four school's Transfer Portal haul

Recapping each Final Four school's Transfer Portal haul

Looking back at the Transfer Portal haul for each of the Final Four teams including UConn.

External content
 • Jacey Zembal
Allie Ziebell: Settling into Storrs one three-pointer at a time

Allie Ziebell: Settling into Storrs one three-pointer at a time

UConn Nation saw a glimpse of what Allie Ziebell could do from downtown at First Night. More could be coming from her.

 • Cole Stefan
UConn Basketball Lands 2025 Four-Star Guard Braylon Mullins

UConn Basketball Lands 2025 Four-Star Guard Braylon Mullins

Four-Star Guard Braylon Mullins has announced his commitment to play basketball at UConn.

Premium content
 • AJ Rodriguez
UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora talks Rice Game Week

UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora talks Rice Game Week

UConn Football HC Jim Mora met with the media today to talk about his program's upcoming game against Rice.

 • Richard O'Leary
UConn Basketball: Projecting the 2024-25 season — Part 3

UConn Basketball: Projecting the 2024-25 season — Part 3

How will UConn Hoops fare against their final 7 opponents and what is their projected record?

 • Stratton Stave

in other news

Recapping each Final Four school's Transfer Portal haul

Recapping each Final Four school's Transfer Portal haul

Looking back at the Transfer Portal haul for each of the Final Four teams including UConn.

External content
 • Jacey Zembal
Allie Ziebell: Settling into Storrs one three-pointer at a time

Allie Ziebell: Settling into Storrs one three-pointer at a time

UConn Nation saw a glimpse of what Allie Ziebell could do from downtown at First Night. More could be coming from her.

 • Cole Stefan
UConn Basketball Lands 2025 Four-Star Guard Braylon Mullins

UConn Basketball Lands 2025 Four-Star Guard Braylon Mullins

Four-Star Guard Braylon Mullins has announced his commitment to play basketball at UConn.

Premium content
 • AJ Rodriguez
Published Nov 3, 2024
UConn TV: Geno Auriemma talks Fort Hays State Postgame
circle avatar
Richard O'Leary  •  UConnReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

UConn Women's Basketball HC Geno Auriemma met with the media today to recap the win Fort Hays State in the program's preseason exhibition game.

UCONN BASKETBALL MESSAGE BOARD | THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM | UCONN BASKETBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | UCONN FOOTBALL RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside the UConn Football FREE board

Talk about it inside The Husky House Message Board

Advertisement
Advertisement
Connecticut
2025Commitment List
Updated: